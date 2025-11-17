Josh Heupel Denies Injury Claims About Boo Carter
The Tennessee Volunteers have one of the bigger headlines heading into this new week, as they are in yet another tricky situation, as one of the players has announced he will be entering his name into the transfer portal during the transfer portal season.
That player being uber-talented defensive back Boo Carter. Carter is a very talented defensive back and a very talented punt returner, who is everything you could want when it comes to the return game and the ball being in his hands. He started for the Tennessee Vols last season as a split starter with former Vols DB Christian Harrison. He is now a split starter with Jalen McMurray, but after multiple reports that have circulated, the former Vols DB has announced he will be entering the transfer portal.
Carter announced through an X post. Here is what he had to say.
"I’d like to take this opportunity to thank The University of Tennessee Coaches, administrators and fans for a wonderful 2 years. Unfortunately, my season has been cut short due to injury. I have decided to enter the transfer portal and I am excited about the opportunities going forward!
-Boo Carter"
There were multiple reports that mentioned some issues he was having at Tennessee before the season. Most of it was speculation, as it seems the full picture was never revealed.
Josh Heupel spoke just one day after the news released that Carter was entering the transfer portal, and he was asked if he "regretted giving Boo Carter a second chance".
Heupel shared his honest thoughts on the sutuation, as he denied having any regret working through these reported struggles.
“No, not regretful. At the end of the day, it’s our job as coaches to try to help mold these guys, and that’s part of the commitment that you make in the recruiting process, and when they decide to come. Sometimes it works out. Sometimes it doesn’t. At the end of the day, we’re moving forward.”
This wasn't the only thing he denied. While there are multiple cases of people claiming that Carter had an injury, more reports have came out that maybe this wasn't the whole truth. Heupel was asked if Carter should have been claiming an injury despite never seeing his name on the injury report during his time of claiming injury. Here is what the head coach had to say.
“No, sir. Not based on our trainers.”
While it remains entirely unknown if the former Vols defensive back is injured, there has been some paperwork posted that would lead one to believe this is a likely case. However, fans can expect to never know the truth, and will simply need to form their own opinion with the facts that are gathered.