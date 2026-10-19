Josh Heupel Not Ready to Name a Starting Quarterback vs. South Carolina

Asked about the position, the Tennessee head coach pointed to MacIntyre’s decision-making and efficiency. As for who will take the first snap against the Gamecocks, Heupel left that answer for game day.

“George has played smart and efficient. I like a lot of what he’s done. You guys will figure it out when we get to game day,” Heupel said. That response leaves Tennessee’s quarterback situation as a storyline to follow heading into another SEC matchup. It also provides a clear look at what Heupel values in MacIntyre’s play.

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel during a football game between Tennessee and Alabama at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Heupel Praises MacIntyre’s Approach

The words “smart and efficient” carry weight at quarterback. For Tennessee, success at the position involves more than producing a big play. It also means making sound reads, keeping the offense on schedule and knowing when to take what the defense allows.

Heupel’s assessment suggests he likes elements of how MacIntyre has handled those demands. Still, his praise came without a public commitment about the starting job. That distinction matters. A positive review of one quarterback does not settle the question of who will lead the offense against South Carolina.

It also leaves room for a broader evaluation. Heupel said he likes “a lot” of what MacIntyre has done, an endorsement that recognizes his work without suggesting every part of his game is a finished product.

Oct 17, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback George MacIntyre (12) runs against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tennessee’s Starting Decision Remains Unannounced

Heupel’s comments did not explain what will determine the choice or establish a public timeline beyond game day. They also did not clarify whether a decision has already been made behind the scenes. For now, the public knows that MacIntyre has earned praise from his head coach. He does not have a confirmed starter.

Regardless of who gets the nod, the traits Heupel highlighted will matter against the Gamecocks. Tennessee needs a quarterback who can make good decisions and give the offense a chance to sustain drives. The focus now turns to whether MacIntyre receives the opportunity to build on the qualities Heupel praised.

Until Tennessee takes the field, the question remains open. Heupel offered encouragement about MacIntyre’s play, but fans will have to wait for a definitive answer about the starting lineup. Evolves have two wins in both of MacIntyre’s starts. And although the offense struggled at times last week, they did enough to contribute to a 16-point win against Alabama. Go with the momentum, and if needed, make a change.

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