Josh Heupel Provides Statement Following Boo Carter Absence
The Tennessee Volunteers were back in action Saturday following two weeks of preparation, as the last game they played was against the Oklahoma Sooners in their annual blackout game. This was a game that the Vols needed to win to keep their playoff hopes, but that wasn't the case.
The Tennessee Vols lost that game against the Sooners, which left many in question when it comes to their game yesterday, as they would walk away with victory. The final score of the game was 42-9, which looks good on paper, but there were still some big question marks following the game.
This is why Josh Heupel had his press conference following the contest, which he discussed many key things, including the reports that Boo Carter was not seen with the team after being labeled as inactive with an active Hip injury. This is unusual, as even players who are hurt typically remain with the team. Some of the examples being this season with players such as Rickey Gibson and Jermod McCoy, who have remained with the team.
Heupel had this to say following the contest.
Josh Heupel Comments on Boo Carter
“Uh, at the end of the day, there’s a standard you got to meet to be in that locker room, and you know, so. He was not out on the field with us. That will be the last— that'll be my last response to anything related to that, uh, for right now, Heupel stated.
Carter is one of the players who has played defensive back for the past two seasons, and has really put his stamp in the special teams. He has been a very solid returner, and has hit strides in this defense with some big plays in his time being on the field. Carter has been one of the players that this defensive system has had to rely on heavily when it comes to this season, as they have had a lot of injuries, and he was a returning starter for the Vols.
This news will likely become more clear as the days go on, but what we know now as there are some uncommon traits in this story regardless of what you make of it.
The Vols have a very important game on deck, as they look to snap the losing streak that they have in the Swamp, which dates all the way back to the 2003 season. They will hope to have some of their players healthy, but a lot remains to be a questionmark.