Josh Heupel Responds to Accusations of Tennessee Piping in Crowd Noise
Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel responds to accusations of Tennessee piping in crowd noise at Neyland Stadium.
Tennessee defeated Alabama for the second time in three years on Saturday in front of an insane crowd at Neyland Stadium.
The Vols' fans were all decked out in orange for the huge rivalry game against the Crimson Tide, and the noise level in Neyland was peaking at over 120 decibels at multiple points during the game. The raucous crowd definitely helped Tennessee secure a 24-17 victory.
However, Alabama's play-by-play radio announcer Chris Stewart, claimed that Tennessee was pumping artificial crowd noise into the stadium as well.
“Second-and-16 is not what you’re looking for,” Stewart said. “Especially with the crowd noise being what it is here. You got 100,000+ and they also pipe in crowd noise, as well.”
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel was asked about his thoughts on the matter on Wednesday during his press conference and he kept it nice and short.
"Hopefully our fans take that personal," said Heupel.
Tennessee has one of the best home-field advantages in all of college football. The Vols have not lost at home to any team except for Georgia since the 2021 season. The Tide have now dropped two in a row in Knoxville, proving how difficult it is to come into Neyland Stadium and win.
Tennessee's next home game is against the Kentucky Wildcats on November 2nd.
