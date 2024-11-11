Josh Heupel Says Nico Iamaleava Will Be in 'Great Shape' vs Georgia
Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel provided an injury update on quarterback Nico Iamaleava.
The Tennessee Volunteers handled business this past weekend as they defeated Mississippi State despite quarterback Nico Iamaleava having to leave the game due to injury. The Volunteers remain with just one loss this season but now they are faced with the task of playing Georgia in Athens this next week.
Georgia took a loss to Ole Miss this weekend which was their second on the season. That also means that Saturday's game is an elimination game for the Bulldogs. College Gameday has also announced that they will be in town for the big-time SEC matchup.
On Monday, head coach Josh Heupel met with the media to preview the Georgia matchup. Along with that, he also provided an injury update on Iamaleava and noted that the quarterback practiced with the team on Monday.
"Feel like he'll be in great shape for Saturday," Heupel said.
Heupel said after the Mississippi State game that taking Iamaleava out of the game was for precautionary reasons and that he felt like he would be good to go for the Georgia game. A good sign for the Volunteers as they prepare for their trip to Athens.
