Josh Heupel Talks Injury Report - Season Ending Injury to Jourdan Thomas
The Tennessee Volunteers lost projected starter Jourdan Thomas to a season ending injury a week ago. Thomas had never started a game for the Vols, though after spending the entire 2023 season playing a pivotal role as the sixth defensive back, playing in (12) game a year ago, he was projected to be THE guy at the nickel position this fall.
Now, the Tennessee Volunteers will be without Thomas following the knee injury a week ago. Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel addressed the injury and where the Vols will be looking to in order to replace Thomas.
Heupel on the Injury to Thomas:
“Hate it for him. A noncontact (Injury). And that’s a guy that’s just steadily grown inside of our program as a player, as a person off the field, as a leader inside of our room. It’s a tough thing about this game. And he’s handled it with a ton of maturity. Just being in the building, being around, being out here tonight with the guys. It matters to him. The guys care about him in a great way, too.”
Heupel on replacing Thomas:
“It gives all the guys opportunities. Boo (Carter) has played really well. I thought the last couple days even leading into the scrimmage have been his best day just within the scope of what we do defensively, playing within the framework of that and making plays at the same time. He’s a young guy that needs to and will continue to get better every day, but he’s a dynamic playmaker.
On other names to pay attention to:
“Christian Harrison’s done a generally nice job. We got multiple guys that they can bounce around from the safety position to the star. So we got to continue to build our guys in the secondary, but again tonight, really pleased with what they did.”
