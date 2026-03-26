Josh Heupel Updates Tennessee's Quarterback Competition Following Spring Scrimmage

Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel provides an update to the team's quarterback competition during spring practice.

As the college football offseason continues, programs all across the country are beginning to hold their spring practice camps as coaches and players get a first look at the roster in pads. With this, position battles have also begun around the country as well.

The Tennessee Volunteers are one of the many programs currently holding a high-profile battle, as the Vols are looking to name their next starting quarterback following the departure of Joey Aguilar from a season ago.

The Vols have a trio of notable candidates for the position, and the competition taking place between the passers seems to be heating up. Earlier this week, Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel spoke with the media to provide an update to the competition, and speak on the progress each player has made.

Josh Heupel Remains Complimentary of All Quarterbacks

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel with the quarterbacks during the Vols' spring football practice in Knoxville on March 17, 2026. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Heupel outlined that each quarterback appears to be processing the game faster and making impressive strides. He did not however, provide an update as to if there was currently a leader within the competition.

"I think day one, day two of spring ball from where he [George MacIntyre] was at the end of the season, you can see the steps that he's taken. So I'm really pleased with that," said Heupel. "Faizon [Brandon] has done the same thing in learning the offense. Ryan [Staub], all those guys continue to progress. There's some fundamental things that they have to grow in, but I'm pleased with that entire group and how they operated."

The head coach also revealed the advice that he had given all three players in regards to being willing to make mistakes and improve as fast as possible.

"From play to play, you've got to learn how to play the next one. From a half of football to the next half, and from day to day," said Heupel. "You've got to be able to reset and go play. It is a marathon, but you've also got to sprint that marathon to become as good as you can as fast as you can."

As the offseason continues, the Vols' competition will rage on as Heupel and his staff look to find the passer who is best suited to lead Tennessee's offense during the 2026 season. The team will likely wait to name a starter until the season gets closer.