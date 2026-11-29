Tennessee has been looking good against rival Vanderbilt, even without star running back De'Sean Bishop.

A big part of this was because of the production of Justin Baker.

Baker hasn't had a carry since the Auburn game, but the Vols have been calling for him a lot in Nashville.

Justin Baker Goes Down Hurt

Nov 28, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Justin Baker (2) makes a catch during pre-game warmups against the Vanderbilt Commodores at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This was until he went down with an injury in the third quarter of the contest after getting hit hard, immediately heading to the medical tent.

This is unfortunate for the Buford, (Georgia) native, who has rushed for 84 yards in the contest.

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Even without Baker, Tennessee's rushing attack is looking good, especially with the play of Javin Gordon. The Tulane transfer has looked good tonight, rushing for over 100 yards already.

Baker is the second Tennessee player to go out injured in this game, after freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon went down with an injury in the first half. Still, George MacIntyre has stepped up at the quarterback position, having arguably the best game of his young career, despite a pick-six during this game.

Even with Bishop hopefully coming back for the postseason, Baker's production tonight could have put him in contention to get more playing time going forward. Tennessee would definitely be aided by having a healthy Baker at its disposal if it makes the College Football Playoffs, as he could help take a load off Bishop and Javin Gordon.

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