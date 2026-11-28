Current Score - Tennessee 17, Vanderbilt 0

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First Quarter

15:00: Tennessee begins with George MacIntyre on offense. Javin Gordon gets the carry for a gain of five. Gordon is met at the line on play two. Tennessee will punt after MacIntyre is nearly picked off.

13:54: Here comes Jared Curtis and the Vandy offense. The first pass of the game is an overthrow. He tested Ty Redmond in coverage, which was a bad idea. Curtis moves the chains after a hands-to-face call. Jeremiah Telander meets Vandy at the line. 2nd and 12 here. Redmond tackles Curtis on the QB keeper, and Vandy faces 3rd and 24 here. Vandy will punt now after a gain of three on a pass. Qua Moss is deep.

11:19: MacIntyre begins the drive at the 25. The first pass of the drive is complete to Radarious Jackson. He moves the chains. 13 on that play. Gordon is wrapped up, and drove down at the line. 2nd and 10 here. Faizon Brandon comes in, and he hands the ball off. A quick pass to Braylon Staley doesn't move the chains, and now Ross is on to punt.

9:13: Vanderbilt begins the drive at the 17-yard-line. Tackle for a loss on that play. 2nd and 11 here for Curtis and the Commodores. Moss blew Curtis up on that play. 3rd and 11 here. Campbell on the sack. The Dores will punt.

7:55: Tennessee will open up shop at the 38. Two quick plays results in a third and long. Braylon Staley moves the chains on the quick screen. Brandon is in the game. Faizon Brandon suffered an injury, and now Tennessee faces Third and long again. Baker gets a big gain, but that will likely result in a fourth down play here. Tennessee doesn't convert.

4:33: Vanderbilt will now come on offense. Junior Sherrill moves the chains. Alexander on the carry gains maybe two. 2nd and 8. Tennessee gets a stop on 3rd and 5. Vandy looks to be keeping their offense on the field. 4th and 2 here. Metcalf stops it. Turnover on downs.

2:00: Tennessee moves the chains, but that will be the end of the first quarter.

Second Quarter

15:00: Tennessee will begin the quarter with the ball. Some early looks for Tennessee didn't go their way to begin the quarter. 2nd and 10, despite moving the chains. The Vols are at the 33. Cooper Ranvier is on to kick after a pair of plays that didn't go Tennessee's way. Ranvier drains a 48-yarder.

12:17: Sherrill moves the chains on play one of the drive. Vandy is moving the chains here, and it isn't pretty. A quick pass to Sherrill gains two. 2nd and 8 at the Vols' 48. 3rd and 8 now after the incomplete pass. Kayin Lee forces a turnover on downs after a fourth-down play call that didn't go the Dores' way. Media timeout here.

9:37: MacIntyre overshoots Radarious Jackson deep. 2nd and 10 here. Gordon gains eight on a screen pass. Gordon moves the chains on the carry. 1st and 10 from the 41. False start on Sam Pendleton. 2nd and 2 after a massive gain for Gordon. Gordon moved the chains on that rush. 1st and 10 from the Dores' 30. Jackson gains eight on a screen. 2nd and 2. Baker moves the chains. 1st and 10. Touchdown Tennessee; it was a 15-yard pass to Jackson.

5:56: Quickly, it's 2nd and 6 after a solid play by the Dores. JJ Finch and Edwin Spillman limit. Curtis on the keeper. 3rd and 4 here. Vandy will punt to Moss after a gain of nothing.

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4:47: Moss downs it at the 14, and the Vols have 86 yards to go for a touchdown to begin the drive. Gordon gains eight on that rush. Gordon is met at the line on 2nd and 2. 3rd and 1 here. 1st and 10. 2nd and 4 now. They move the chains. 1st and 10 here at the 37. Tennessee will face a 1st and 10 from the 37 when they return from the two-minute timeout. Tennessee had a deep pass called back for an ineligible man downfield. The quick game on the early downs is working and moving the chains. 2nd and 10 here. Some great offense here on this drive. There's about a 1:15 left in the quarter. Touchdown pass by Macintyre to Braylon Staley. 25 yards on that play.

1:09: Tennessee gets a first down stop. Mriyon Dye with the sack.

Pre Game Articles

Pre Game Information

Josh Heupel and his team are set for their final regular-season test, as the Vols play against the Vanderbilt Commodores. This is the final game that Tennessee needs to win if they have hopes of making the college football playoffs, as this would ultimately punch their ticket to the dance.

Heupel spoke to the media ahead of the game, as he even confirmed he has a "ton of respect" for the Commodores.

“Hope you guys enjoy a great holiday with your families, and then hopefully a lot of you show up in Nashville. Another SEC game, road game. Ton of respect for Vanderbilt. I think they’re playing their best football as a football team the last couple of weeks, and for us it’s about finishing winning preparation and getting ready to go play our best football on Saturday," Heupel said.

This Tennessee team is planning to start George MacIntyre at quarterback, as he is likely not dealing witha. knee injury, or at a minimum it isn't bothering him as bad as it was. You will still see Faizon Brandon early and often, as his legs are something that has helped him see the field for the Vols.

The Vols may not have DeSean Bishop in this one, but if they do, it will be a limited role, which is also something worth watching. I believe this is going to be a game where you'll see a ton of Javin Gordon, and maybe even Justin Baker, as these are the next two in the lineup behind Bishop. It also seems like Arion Carter will be good to go in this one, so fans can expect to see a nearly identical defensive roster that they had just a week ago when they thumped a tough LSU Tigers team inside Neyland Stadium.

Regardless, this is a game that everyone will want to watch closely.

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