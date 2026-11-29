Tennessee defeated Vanderbilt 26-12 in Nashville Saturday Night to finish out its 2026 regular season. The Vols have had a great season, finishing 10-2, and are likely to make the College Football Playoffs for the second time in the last three years.

A big part of the Vols' success has been from defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. In his first year in Knoxville, Knowles has completely transformed the Tennessee defense into arguably the best defensive unit in the country.

In the win against Vanderbilt, the Vols' defense cemented its status in Tennessee history by breaking a program record.

Tennessee Breaks Single-Season Sack Record

Nov 28, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Amare Campbell (0) sacks Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Jared Curtis (2) during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Going into the game, Tennessee had 47 sacks, needing three sacks to tie the program record of 50, and four to break the record.

Amare Campbell got the first sack of the night, coming on a third down in the first quarter. The linebacker transferred to Tennessee this season with Jim Knowles from Penn State.

Mariyon Dye got the second with just over a minute to go in the first half.

Corner Ty Redmond got in on the action, tying the record in the third quarter with a sack of his own.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Then, at the end of the game, Jordan Norman set the record, recording the Vols' fourth sack of the night, breaking the record which had stood for over two decades (since 2000).

What makes this record so impressive is that no player truly dominated the stat sheet compared to the rest of the team. This was truly a team achievement, with 16 different players recording at least 0.5 sacks this season.

Out of the 51 sacks that Tennessee has this season, Xavier Gilliam and Tyree Weathersby lead the way with seven sacks each, with Amare Campbell and Mariyon Dye right behind them, with both of them totaling six sacks.

The Vols are now just six sacks away from tying the NCAA record for sacks in a season, and seven away from breaking the record.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.