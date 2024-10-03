Keys to the Victory - Tennessee vs Arkansas
The No. 4 ranked Tennessee Volunteers are on the road for their second consecutive SEC game Saturday night in Little Rock, Arkansas. The Volunteers are double-digit favorites in the contest and are perhaps one of the hottest football teams in College Football. Fresh off a bye week, let's take a look at the keys to the victory for the Vols.
Keys to the Victory - Tennessee vs Arkansas
Taylen Green Turnovers
Green has turned the football over in each of his last four games for the Razorbacks. He's lost four fumbles and he's thrown five interceptions in the last four games alone. There's little to no doubt that at some point Saturday night, Green will put the ball at risk, the Vols need to maximize those opportunities. Tennessee's defense has only played one game this season in which they haven't forced a turnover against Kent State. This is the defense's opportunity to continue to stamp themselves as one of nation's premier units.
Establish the Run
The Arkansas Razorbacks are allowing just 93.0 rushing yards per game this season, just 3.1 YPC. Though, they have been gashed to an extent over the last two contests against Power4 opponents. Auburn ran the ball to the tune of 5.6 yards per carry and 146 yards. This will be their biggest test to date of the season in the form of Dylan Sampson and this Vols rushing attack, however. Sampson is currently averaging 112.3 yards per game, with the Vols as a team rushing for 290.0 rushing yards per game.
Hot Start
The Vols essentially nuetralized the Oklahoma Sooners crowd in Norman two weeks ago because they jumped out to the type of start great teams do on the road. But if you are stagnate or slow to start on the road in this conference, you will get taken into deep water. This game Saturday is about removing any hope inside that stadium for an upset Saturday night.
Vegas Prediction - Betting Line and Team Totals
According to Draft Kings, Tennessee is now a 13.5-point favorite over Arkansas. The over/under for the game is currently set at 59.5 as well.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Moves Into Top Five of AP Poll After Oklahoma Win
- Offensive Grade Report: Tennessee Vs Oklahoma
- Tennessee Defeats Oklahoma 25-15 On The Road
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.