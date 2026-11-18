When it comes to poking the bear, few coaches in college sports do it better than LSU’s Lane Kiffin. You could say he feeds off the energy. He knows what he's doing, even though he may downplay it to a degree.

Anyone familiar with his history knows about his quick stop in Knoxville for the 2009 season. The way he left to take the USC job sparked outrage that still hasn’t completely died down.

Tennessee isn’t the only place he’s left. Late last year, Kiffin departed Oxford, Mississippi, for Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and the Ole Miss faithful can’t stand the sight or sound of him either. He spent six seasons there and turned the program around, but the good times are a distant memory.

LSU football coach Lane Kiffin walks onto the field at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium ahead of the Tigers' top-10 matchup against Ole Miss on Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When the Tigers visited Ole Miss in September and lost 32-24, Kiffin was met with an environment he believes was worse than his return to Knoxville in 2021.

Kiffin was asked about that on Wednesday’s SEC Football Coaches Teleconference, ahead of his trip back to Neyland Stadium as LSU’s coach.

“I don’t know if this makes sense,” Kiffin said. “I was just with the TV announcers explaining it, that I haven’t thought about it. I know that would probably be surprising, especially considering the last time we went there as a head coach and what happened. But I just feel that we’ve been through so much this year of just a lot of stuff, and some really toxic environments.”

The last time was Oct. 16, 2021, when Ole Miss beat Tennessee 31-26 and the game was delayed after fans threw objects onto the field, including a golf ball and a mustard bottle that landed near Kiffin. That situation was as much about frustration with the officiating as it was about Kiffin.

Trash, including a yellow French's mustard bottle, litters the sidelines during an SEC football game between Tennessee and Ole Miss at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Tennessee fans threw debris onto the field in objection to a ruling on a play in the end of the fourth quarter. Kns Tennessee Ole Miss Football | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Vols coach Josh Heupel brought those up at SEC Media Days in July. He joked that he hoped Knoxville grocery stores would be stocked with mustard and sporting goods stores with golf balls for Kiffin’s return.

On his own teleconference appearance Wednesday, Heupel said it was all in fun. However, he is expecting VolNation to show up ready to provide a raucous environment.

“That was kind of tongue-in-cheek there, but you gotta have a little bit of fun at SEC Media Days,” Heupel said. “But we need our fans to be a part of this football game and create a tough environment on Saturday afternoon, and I have no questions that our fans will be there early, be hydrated and be ready to compete for 60 minutes, too.”

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Tennessee students bring out their belts during Tennessee’s game against Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It seems Kiffin brings controversy and a hostile crowd wherever he goes, even to places where he has no history. Apparently Kentucky doesn’t care for him either. Who would have thought?

“I mean, you’d have thought at Kentucky that we’d been the coach and left there, too, the way that it was coming into the stadium, and everyone there early, and afterwards,” Kiffin said. “But the Ole Miss thing, I’m not challenging Tennessee. I just don’t think you can top that, just the feeling of what that was like. Just the anger and hatred, because it was so recent.”

A fan holds up a Lane Kiffin sign before a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. Ole Miss defeated LSU 32-24. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He says he isn’t challenging Tennessee fans ahead of this weekend’s game, but he acknowledged it might come across that way.

“And again, I’m not challenging Tennessee,” Kiffin said. “It sounds like I am. But once we’ve gone through that, I don’t think anything’s... I think this is more kind of, and it was last time, more kind of fun. OK, they’re mad, they’re yelling things, they’re saying things. It’s kind of fun.”

Tennessee fans will get their chance to respond Saturday when LSU visits Neyland Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

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