Why Tennessee Fans Should Root for Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers Against Texas

An LSU win would help the Vols in the SEC title race and give them a chance to add another quality win for the college football playoff, when Kiffin returns to Neyland Stadium.

No. 21 LSU hosts No. 6 Texas at Tiger Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC. No. 8 Tennessee will have played Texas A&M earlier in the day, and if the Vols take care of business in College Station, they’ll have two reasons to pull for Kiffin that night. A Texas loss would give Tennessee a clearer path to Atlanta, and an LSU win would make the Tigers a more valuable opponent when they come to Knoxville the following Saturday. As well as strong case for the college football playoff.

A Texas Loss Takes a Tiebreaker Out of Play

Tennessee and Texas enter Saturday at 7–2 overall and 4–2 in SEC play. The Longhorns hold the edge in a two-team tie thanks to their 20–17 win at Neyland Stadium in September. If LSU hands Texas a third conference loss, Tennessee can finish ahead of the Longhorns outright by beating Texas A&M, LSU and Vanderbilt to get to 7–2 in league play.

Georgia still leads the conference at 6–1, while Alabama and Kentucky are both 5–2. Tennessee already beat both the Crimson Tide and the Wildcats, results that would matter in a head-to-head tiebreaker. If several teams finish tied, the SEC can also look at results against common opponents and the combined conference winning percentage of each team’s league opponents. Getting Texas out of a potential 7–2 tie would simplify the picture for the Vols.

An LSU Win Raises the Stakes at Neyland

Texas sits two spots ahead of Tennessee in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. A third loss would put pressure on the Longhorns’ at-large case, while a 10–2 Tennessee team could point to wins over Alabama, Kentucky, and an LSU team coming off a victory over the committee’s No. 6 team.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

LSU would arrive at Neyland Stadium on Nov. 21 at 7–3 if it beats Texas. That would give Tennessee an opportunity to add a late-season win over a team that had just beaten one of the Vols’ closest playoff competitors. And if Tennessee stays in contention to host a first-round game, that’s the kind of result it would want on its résumé when the committee sets the bracket.

Kiffin will have plenty to do with the atmosphere at Neyland next week. This Saturday, he can do something about the stakes. The Vols play at College Station against Texas A&M.

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