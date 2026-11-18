Tennessee coach Josh Heupel spoke on the SEC teleconference Wednesday ahead of Saturday’s home game against LSU. He talked about LSU, his secondary and what he has liked from his team the last two weeks. Here is everything he said.

Opening Statement

"Good afternoon, everybody. Great opportunity here. We’re playing a really good football team in LSU. Lost a couple close ballgames, a couple on the last play of the game. Extremely talented in every phase, and really good test coming up this Saturday. Should be an electric environment. Guys have had a good couple days here of prep. There’s a lot of things that we gotta continue to clean up before kickoff, but our guys gotta win the preparation to give ourselves a chance to win on game day."

What did you see in LSU’s loss to Texas?

"Two really good football teams going back and forth, and ultimately Texas makes a couple of critical plays at the end of the football game. When you’re in this league, and that’s a great example of it, those are two really good football teams, and it’s a 60 minute game pretty much every week inside of this league. Anyways, really good football game."

How often do you study how other teams handle end-of-game situations?

"I think anytime you’re watching video, you’re seeing how those things play out, and you’re cataloging that information into your memory bank of how you want to play some of those things out. And I think it’s critical that you continue throughout the course of the year to introduce and work some of those situations with your football team throughout the year."

What has contributed most to your team’s mental toughness in the current college football landscape?

"I think there’s a lot of things that go into it. You mentioned that, it’s tough to just pinpoint one thing. I think it starts with your culture and your building, the competitive makeup of it every day. Your offseasons in the weight room are a massive part of that, and leadership inside of your locker room."

What do you like most about how your team has played the last couple of weeks since the fourth quarter at Texas A&M?

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

"I think we’re playing together, three phases, complementary football. Last couple of weeks done a really good job taking care of the football, we’ve created turnovers, our special teams have been solid. As much as anything, this team’s continued to grow in how it prepares to be ready to be their best when they get to kickoff. But I love the competitive makeup. They continue to play the next play, no matter what happens the previous play, and compete hard for four quarters."

You joked at SEC Media Days about stores being stocked with mustard and golf balls for this week. What’s your message to fans with LSU coming in?

"That was kind of tongue-in-cheek there, but you gotta have a little bit of fun at SEC Media Days. But we need our fans to be a part of this football game and create a tough environment on Saturday afternoon, and I have no questions that our fans will be there early, be hydrated and be ready to compete for 60 minutes, too."

Dejuan Lane and others in the secondary have talked about their togetherness and how fast they came together. Have you ever seen a new group click that quickly and produce the way this one has?

"They’ve been extremely productive. They’ve played really solid. We’re gonna need to be our best this Saturday with quarterback and skilled players that we are facing from LSU, will be a big test for us on the back end. And the group as a whole, a couple guys that were here in Ty [Redmond] and Edrees [Farooq], and Edrees is still a big part of that group, even though he’s been banged up.

"And then the transfers that have come in, all from different spots. They clicked pretty quickly. And it’s a highly competitive group. As much as any secondary that I’ve been around, they are willing to challenge, call out each other. They force everyone to raise their level of play every day in practice, in their preparation, and it’s on game day, too."

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.