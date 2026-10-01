Latest Injury Status of Qua Moss Ahead of Tennessee vs. Auburn
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Tennessee appears to have received encouraging news regarding defensive back and return specialist Qua Moss heading into Saturday’s SEC matchup against Auburn.
Moss is not listed on Tennessee’s initial SEC Student Athlete Availability Report for the Auburn game, indicating that the Volunteers currently expect him to be available. That comes after Moss left Tennessee’s 20 to 17 loss to No. 1 Texas with an injury in the fourth quarter and did not return.
Moss Leaves Texas Game Late
Moss suffered the injury while coming down to make a tackle on Texas quarterback Arch Manning during the fourth quarter.
Moss appeared to take a knee to the head as he went to the ground. He was able to walk off the field under his own power before Tennessee’s medical staff took him to the medical tent for further evaluation.
Moss did not return to the game following the injury.
Moss Delivered a Huge Performance
Before leaving the game, Moss was one of Tennessee’s biggest difference makers against the Longhorns.
The senior defensive back recorded five total tackles, including four solo stops, and one pass defended. However, his biggest contribution came on special teams.
With Tennessee trailing 10 to 3 in the third quarter, Moss returned a punt 57 yards for a touchdown to tie the game.
It was Tennessee’s first punt-return touchdown since Dee Williams scored against Texas A&M in 2023.
Moss Expected to Be Available Against Auburn
The latest update provides good news for a Tennessee secondary already dealing with injuries. This is also great, considering he was expected to be one of the players on the report after his treatment following the game, which kept him from speaking with the media.
Moss does not appear on the Vols’ initial availability report for Auburn. While his absence from the report should not be interpreted as confirmation that he is completely free of any lingering effects, it indicates that Tennessee currently expects him to be available.
Barring a change before kickoff, Moss should be ready when No. 17 Tennessee hosts Auburn at Neyland Stadium.
Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on ESPN.
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Josh Greer is a sports journalist and educator from Paris, Tennessee, whose passion for sports has shaped a career spanning coaching, higher education, and sports media. Before entering journalism, Greer spent time as a Tennessee high school football coach and was part of two state championship-winning teams. His passion for sports eventually led him to higher education, where he spent more than a decade teaching sport management and providing students with hands-on experiences at major sporting events, including national championships, Super Bowls, and NFL Drafts. Greer brings a unique combination of coaching, teaching, and sports industry experience to his journalism. He takes pride in covering the stories, people, and trends shaping sports, with a particular interest in collegiate athletics.Follow JSGreer731