Latest Injury Status of Qua Moss Ahead of Tennessee vs. Auburn

Tennessee appears to have received encouraging news regarding defensive back and return specialist Qua Moss heading into Saturday’s SEC matchup against Auburn.

Moss is not listed on Tennessee’s initial SEC Student Athlete Availability Report for the Auburn game, indicating that the Volunteers currently expect him to be available. That comes after Moss left Tennessee’s 20 to 17 loss to No. 1 Texas with an injury in the fourth quarter and did not return.

Qua Moss is set to visit the #Vols later today. Here is a play that he made on former Tennessee QB Tayven Jackson. pic.twitter.com/jUpeBifKMW — Tennessee Volunteers on SI (@VolsOnSI) January 3, 2026

Moss Leaves Texas Game Late

Moss suffered the injury while coming down to make a tackle on Texas quarterback Arch Manning during the fourth quarter.

Moss appeared to take a knee to the head as he went to the ground. He was able to walk off the field under his own power before Tennessee’s medical staff took him to the medical tent for further evaluation.

Moss did not return to the game following the injury.

Sep 26, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee defensive back Qua Moss (6) takes down Texas quarterback Arch Manning (16) during a college football game between Tennessee and Texas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sept. 26, 2026. Mandatory Credit: Brianna Paciorka-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moss Delivered a Huge Performance

Before leaving the game, Moss was one of Tennessee’s biggest difference makers against the Longhorns.

The senior defensive back recorded five total tackles, including four solo stops, and one pass defended. However, his biggest contribution came on special teams.

With Tennessee trailing 10 to 3 in the third quarter, Moss returned a punt 57 yards for a touchdown to tie the game.

It was Tennessee’s first punt-return touchdown since Dee Williams scored against Texas A&M in 2023.

Qua Moss on the punt return for six



Game is tied!



Q3 | 11:14

Texas 10

Tennessee 10 pic.twitter.com/K7LZuzM2Ew — Tennessee Volunteers on SI (@VolsOnSI) September 26, 2026

Moss Expected to Be Available Against Auburn

The latest update provides good news for a Tennessee secondary already dealing with injuries. This is also great, considering he was expected to be one of the players on the report after his treatment following the game, which kept him from speaking with the media.

Moss does not appear on the Vols’ initial availability report for Auburn. While his absence from the report should not be interpreted as confirmation that he is completely free of any lingering effects, it indicates that Tennessee currently expects him to be available.

Barring a change before kickoff, Moss should be ready when No. 17 Tennessee hosts Auburn at Neyland Stadium.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on ESPN.

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