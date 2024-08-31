LIVE Updates: No. 15 Tennessee vs Chattanooga
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to kick off their season against Chattanooga in the Volunteers home opener.
The wait is over, Tennessee football returns to action, kicking off the 2024 season with their home opener against Chattanooga in a sold-out Neyland Stadium.
The excitement surrounding the Vols is palpable as they enter the season with high expectations. Tennessee football heads into Saturday's matchup as the No. 15 team in the nation. The Vols boast five, five-star prospects on their roster this season according to 247 Sports' composite rankings, led by the highly anticipated freshman, Nico Lamaleava, who begins his first season as the starting quarterback for the Vols.
The Vols look to build upon last year's 9-4 record with aspirations of securing a coveted spot in the newly expanded 12-team College Football Playoff. Entering the season, the Vols were given a 36.9 percent chance at making the playoffs by ESPN's Football Power Index while being given a 5.5 percent chance at winning the SEC.
