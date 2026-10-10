Live Updates: Tennessee Football vs. Arkansas

Live Updates - Tennessee vs. Arkansas (Set for Kickoff at 4:20 PM EDT)

Note for the viewers: Make sure you refresh the article often to get the latest and fastest updates, as this article will be updated quickly and multiple times each drive. The order of the updates will remain the same, as you will always see the first quarter before anything else, so for the later-game updates you will have to scroll.

Game has yet to start, and is set to kickoff around 4:20 PM EDT (3:20 PM EDT for those in Arkansas).

Pre-Game Articles Worth Reading

Pre-Game Information

Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) celebrates after getting a first down during a college football game against Auburn on Oct. 3, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tennessee Volunteers and the Arkansas Razorbacks are set for their third matchup in the last three seasons. The Vols won the most recent matchup, but haven't defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville in quite some time. This is a school that they have essentially struggled against, especially on the road.

The Vols are entering the game against the Razorbacks with a favorable record, and they are also expected to defeat Arkansas within a reasonable range, with many believing the Vols will win by at least two touchdowns.

The Vols have a record of 4-1, with their only loss being a three-point defeat against the Texas Longhorns. The Vols have played only one other road game to this point, which was a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. As far as the SEC, the Vols have a 1-1 record after they were able to finish in the win column against an Alex Goles-led Auburn Tigers program.

The Razorbacks enter this game with a negative record of 2-3, but have hopes of evening things out with their first SEC victory of the season. The Razorbacks have lost to the Utah Utes, Georgia Bulldogs, and are fresh off a defeat against the Texas A&M Aggies.

With that being said, Josh Heupel needs this win, especially if he and his team have their sights set on the college football playoff picture. Here is what the head football coach for the Vols had to say in the build-up to this game.

“First SEC road game here coming up this week. It's a place that, historically, hasn’t had a ton of success recently as a program. Opportunity for us to continue to grow and get ready to go play a lot of physical football here on Saturday afternoon. A ton of respect for Arkansas, Year 1 (head coach Ryan Silverfield), continued growth from them. It will take us being at our best," Heupel said.

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