Game Day Predictions: Tennessee vs. Arkansas

The Tennessee Volunteers and the Arkansas Razorbacks are set for a massive game on Saturday. In fact, this is a game that many believe will be one of the harder tests for the Vols on the road.

Ahead of the game, Vols On SI shared their predictions for the contest. Here is who they selected.

Caleb Sisk: Tennessee Wins 28-24

Tennessee defensive back TJ Metcalf (1), Tennessee defensive lineman Jordan Norman (33) and Tennessee defensive back Qua Moss (6) celebrate on the field during a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"With the Vols being on the road for just the second time, this leads me to believe that they may have some errors on the field that they would hope to change come next week against Alabama. I do believe that this game will be close, which is something it has been in recent seasons. I believe that the Vols will win, and don't see much of a scenario where they lose, but I don't think it will be pretty. This will continue the trend of "it's a win, but it wasn't pretty," Sisk said.

Dale Dowden: Tennessee Wins 34-17

Tennessee linebacker Amare Campbell (0) chases after Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown (17) during a college football game between Tennessee and Auburn at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Overall, there should be more available guys this week, as a few were banged up. The bright side is the Vols may be closer to pinpointing what offensive line combination has the most upside, which is huge for the offense. The defense and special teams are going to be huge for the first road SEC game of the year. The Jim Knowles impact on the defense has been evident, and the Vols are playing like a top front in all of college football. Amaree Campbell and Xavier Gilliam continue to wreak havoc in the backfield," Dowden said.

Jason Berry: Tennessee Wins 31-17

Oct 3, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback George MacIntyre (12) after the game against the Auburn Tigers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"George MacIntyre is expected to start after replacing an injured and ineffective Faizon Brandon. No one could tell how effective the Volunteers' offense will be. However, they’re running game. Should be enough to set the tone, and with that strong Jim Knowles defense. I just don’t see Arkansas having enough to keep this close down the stretch," Berry said.

Eli Elrod: Tennessee Wins 38-17

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman Mariyon Dye (9) reacts after a sack against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The Volunteers have one of the best running games in the nation, combined with a defense that has been extremely good at rushing the passer, and they’re facing a turnover-prone Arkansas offense that has struggled to run the ball all season. This makes me believe Tennessee will handle the Razorbacks relatively comfortably, because Arkansas can’t keep Tennessee’s defense guessing and the Vols’ dominant ground game should be too much for them," Elrod said

Major Passons: Tennessee Wins 34-10

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (12) throws the ball during a Tennessee football game against Furman at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"The Vols might have struggled on offense against Texas and in the first half of the Auburn game, but this week could be different. With George MacIntyre starting, it could open up the pass game more, which would spread the defense out. Combine this with Arkansas’ poor defense, and the Vols could have a good day. On the flip side, the Vols have a clear advantage on defense facing the lackluster Arkansas offense," Passons said.

Josh Greer: Tennessee Wins 31-17

Oct 3, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back DeSean Bishop (18) rushes the ball against the Auburn Tigers during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Tennessee enters Saturday looking to build some momentum after a 24–14 win over Auburn. The Vols improved to 4–1 overall and 1–1 in SEC play, but now face a different challenge as they hit the road for their first SEC road game of the season against Arkansas. The biggest storyline will be George MacIntyre getting the opportunity to lead Tennessee’s offense. MacIntyre provided a spark against Auburn, completing 8 of 10 passes for 86 yards, and Tennessee will need to make things as comfortable as possible for him in Fayetteville. Fortunately, DeSean Bishop is coming off a huge performance after rushing for 220 yards and three touchdowns against Auburn. Establishing Bishop and the running game early should take some pressure off MacIntyre and allow Tennessee to open up the offense as the game progresses. I expect Tennessee to lean heavily on the run game early and force Arkansas to prove it can slow down Bishop. Playing in Fayetteville will make this a difficult road test, especially considering Arkansas has beaten Tennessee there in each of the Vols’ last two trips. However, if Tennessee protects the football, continues getting strong play from its defensive front, and gives MacIntyre time to settle into the game, I expect the Vols to eventually pull away and pick up their second SEC victory," Greer said.

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