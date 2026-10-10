Tennessee Football's Road Drought vs. Arkansas Offers Perfect Bulletin Board Material

Punter Jackson Ross is the only player on Tennessee’s current roster who was alive when UT last won there. That victory came in 2001. Ross was just two years old. For nearly every other Vol, that win belongs to a time before birth.

That makes this more than a strange age comparison. It offers a clear reminder of a road drought that has lasted 25 years. Now, Tennessee has a chance to end it.

Tennessee punter Jackson Ross (98) takes down Texas wide receiver Jermaine Bishop Jr. (4) on the punt return during a college football game between Tennessee and Texas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennessee’s Struggles at Arkansas Run Deep

The Vols last won in Fayetteville with a 13-3 victory in 2001. Since then, four trips have produced four losses.

Arkansas beat Tennessee 31-14 in 2006. The Razorbacks followed with a 49-7 win in 2011. In 2020, the Vols fell 24-13. Their most recent visit ended with a 19-14 loss in 2024. Across those four games, Tennessee scored just 48 points. Arkansas scored 123. The Vols failed to reach 15 points in each loss.

Those results span different coaches, rosters and eras. Yet the outcome has stayed the same. Fayetteville has been a place where Tennessee’s offense stalls and its hopes fade.

The broader series tells a different story. Tennessee holds a 14-7 edge over Arkansas. But that success has not carried over to recent trips to Razorback Stadium.

The Vols Have a Chance to Change the Story

Tennessee did beat Arkansas 34-31 in Knoxville last season. That win ended a four-game losing streak in the series. However, it did not erase the road drought. Saturday brings a different test. The Vols must handle crowd noise, avoid costly mistakes, and finish drives. Early points could help settle the offense. Empty trips could give Arkansas both belief and momentum.

Field position could matter, too. Ross can help force the Razorbacks to drive a longer field. Still, Tennessee needs more than strong punts to break this pattern. The offense must turn chances into points. The defense must get off the field. And the Vols must keep their focus when the game gets tense.

There is no need to invent a slight or force a revenge angle. The history provides enough fuel.

Ross was a toddler when Tennessee last left Fayetteville with a win. This group has the chance to make that statistic expire.

This season, both teams are heading in a different direction. Arkansas is struggling. While Tennessee is finding it's offense, as the defense dominates. Look for a heavy run game on Saturday. As the Vols look for a road win.

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