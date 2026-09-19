Live Updates: Tennessee Football vs. Kennesaw State

Note: Please refresh the article to receive updates all game long, as coverage is set to begin the moment that kickoff starts and will carry over until the final of the game. When the game concludes, any other articles after the game can be found on Vols On SI.

Live Updates: Tennessee vs. Kennesaw State

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back TJ Metcalf (1) and defensive back Kayin Lee (14) and wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) and linebacker Jadon Perlotte (27) celebrates after a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The game has yet to begin, as kickoff is set for 7:45 PM EDT.

Pre-Game Information

Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter (7) high fives Tennessee wide receiver Deon Hardin (88) before a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tennessee Volunteers are set for the third game of their season, as they are set to take on the Kennesaw State Owls in what is their final game against a non-conference opponent before they take on an intense SEC conference schedule.

The Vols game against Kennesaw State is one that many will want to tune into, and many will do just that. Luckily for the fans, these live updates will provide everything that fans need to know during the game, before the game, and, of course, after the game, with coverage throughout the site.

Prior to the game, Josh Heupel was one of the many coaches who spoke to the media ahead of the game. He opened the week with a statement that many fans will want to see, including information on the game tribute and theme.

“Good start today. There's a bunch that we are going to need to clean up here in all three phases of the game, but overall pleased with the performance. Defensively, we played extremely well. We don't turn it over, it’s probably a shutout. Those guys have grown, worked and competed extremely hard to go play and start the season that way. Proud of the effort there from our staff and our players. Offensively, the penalties early in the football game slowed a couple of drives down. After that, I thought we executed at a high level. Quarterbacks played smart and efficient today. All of them did. So, good start. A lot to learn from and move on to a big one next week,” Josh Heupel said.

The Vols enter this game with an undefeated 2-0 record, while the Owls are entering this contest with a 1-1 record, as they were defeated by Georgia State. While anything can happen in college sports, it seems reasonable to state that the Vols have a great chance of winning this game and entering SEC play with a 3-0 record if things go as planned tonight.

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