The Aviation Ground Stop is Lifted Giving Tennessee the Clear to Travel

The Tennessee Volunteers travel schedule was greatly disturbed Friday, as the Federal Aviation Administration had to hold every scheduled flight. The Vols were just about to leave when the restriction went into effect, which means since they had not already taken off. Tennessee football returned to their facility to wait for further instructions.

This brought a lot of doubt to not only Tennessee’s contest but also around the country. Many were starting to wonder if the Volunteers were going to attempt to drive to College Station but with the drive being around 15 hours, the Vols really were stuck in limbo.

Finally, there has been some good news and the Vols are heading to College Station for an on-time kickoff on Saturday.

The Federal Aviation Administration Announces the Stop is Over

Tennessee athletic director Danny White on the sidelines before a football game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Nov. 7, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The ground stop that hindered the flights taking off has now been lifted according to ABC News. This means the Vols will be able to schedule a flight and make it in plenty of time for their game against Texas A&M that is supposed to kickoff at 3:00pm Eastern Time.

Tennessee was able to get their flight scheduled in a good amount of time after the stoppage lifted. With a later than usual flight, it will be interesting and important to see if the Vols get a slow start in the game because of this. This does present an opportunity for the Vols to show they can handle adversity they have no control over.

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With the Vols leaving late tonight it will present new challenges in gameday preparation but the good news is they are no longer unable to get in the air. Hopefully this turns into a distant memory and not the start of a nightmare.

The Vols will have to overcome this adversity to pick up a much needed win on the road. Tennessee controls their destiny for the College Football Playoff and cannot afford to lose to an unranked team this late in the season.

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