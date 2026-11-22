Tennessee played against some familiar faces on Saturday, including Sam Leavitt, who is the quarterback for the LSU Tigers. Leavitt was the face of this program entering the game against the Vols, and he had the toughest experience that any quarterback has faced all season.

Leavitt spoke with the media following the game, as he had an eye-catching comment about Neyland Stadium and the Tennessee fans who were there to cheer on the orange and white.

Sam Leavitt Shares a Statement on Neyland Stadium and Tennessee Fans

Nov 21, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Louisiana State quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) warms up before a game against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It was an insane atmosphere," Leavitt said. "It's everything you dream of. It was incredibly loud. We go off of a clap cadence, and it was difficult to hear, and I don't blame them. It was rocking. I could barely hear, and I was the one clapping, so, difficult situation for our offensive line to be in. They did a really good job as the crowd in the stadium bringing the noise."

It is no secret that Leavitt is largely familiar with the Tennessee football program. In fact, when he was in the transfer portal last offseason, he visited the Tennessee Volunteers and looked deeply at the program. In the end, it came down to a choice between the LSU Tigers and the Tennessee Volunteers, but Leavitt felt the best decision for him was to take his talents to LSU.

That hasn't worked out to his plan, as he has had a long year. This is also something touched on.

"Yeah, I mean, that's probably the most difficult thing throughout the entire year. It has for sure been the most insane year in my entire life. Honestly, a couple of things. One, my faith, trusting in God's plan and my faith in myself. You always have to get better in life, and especially in football. I plan to have a long career in the NFL, and that has been my goal since day one. I will continue to pour into myself with every ounce of strength that I got," Leavitt said.

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Sam Leavitt's 2026 Season

LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) is grabbed by Tennessee linebacker Jeremiah Telander (22) during a college football game on Nov. 21, 2026, Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This season the talented quarterback has a total of the ninth-most passing yards in the country, as he went over the 3,000 mark in his game against the Vols. He also has 20 passing touchdowns, while throwing 12 interceptions.

He mentioned that he hasn't been comfortable in the building with LSU, and he is just now finding his voice as a leader, which is also key to his future success. However, he couldn't find a complete rhythm against the Tennessee defense, as the Vols finished the game with eight sacks and only gave up 13 total points. It is also worth mentioning that the main reason the defense gave up a touchdown was due to a muffed punt that resulted in the Tigers getting the ball at the Vols' nine-yard line. This gave the Tigers just nine yards to gain, which they did with a pass to Trey'Dez Green.

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