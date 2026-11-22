Lane Kiffin had been to Neyland Stadium before. LSU had practiced with speakers behind the offense and used the same clap cadence in loud stadiums for years. After a 27–13 loss to No. 9 Tennessee on Saturday, Kiffin said he would rethink how the Tigers called for the snap if he could play the game again.

Lane Kiffin Gave the Fans in Knoxville Credit

“I don’t know that I’ve ever credited a crowd before,” Kiffin said. “They did a great job changing the game today.” Kiffin invoked the “12th man” when describing what it was like for LSU’s offense at Neyland. He said it felt “like playing with another guy out there.”

Neyland Noise Disrupts LSU’s Snap Cadence

LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) hands off to running back Dilin Jones (13) during a college football game against Tennessee on Nov. 21, 2026, Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kiffin said LSU had used a clap to signal the snap on previous trips to Neyland. This time, he pointed to a critical snap issue as an example of where the Tigers struggled. Later in the press conference, he described a turnover on a snap that hit the quarterback and said mistakes like that put LSU’s defense in tough spots.

“That’d be the first time that if I could redo, I’d look at some different cadence things,” Kiffin said.

LSU had tried to prepare for the noise in practice. Kiffin said the team put speakers right behind the offense, a method his staff had used for years. The volume in Knoxville still stood out. “I just think that they somehow hit a level that’s louder,” Kiffin said.

Tennessee’s Defense Helps the Vols Pull Away

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Tennessee defensive back Qua Moss (6) and Tennessee defensive back Dejuan Lane (10) take down LSU wide receiver Eugene Wilson III (3) during a college football game between Tennessee and LSU at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LSU was tied with Tennessee in the fourth quarter, but the Tigers struggled to sustain drives. Kiffin said LSU had trouble running the ball, which made it harder to keep the offense balanced against a physical Tennessee defense.

“Our defense played plenty well enough to win, created negative plays in the game, turnovers,” Kiffin said. “This was an offensive issue.”

Kiffin also credited Tennessee for breaking off big runs late and draining the clock. The Vols pulled away for a two-touchdown win and improved to 9–2 with Vanderbilt left on the regular-season schedule.

For Tennessee, the win kept its College Football Playoff hopes on strong footing. The regular season is winding down. For Kiffin, the trip to Knoxville left him thinking about something as basic as getting the ball snapped. LSU had prepared for a loud night at Neyland, and its coach still came away saying the crowd changed the game.

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