The Tennessee Volunteers defeated the LSU Tigers on senior day, in their final game inside Neyland Stadium during the regular season. More importantly, they defeated one man who has caused Tennessee trouble for nearly two decades.

That man is Lane Kiffin.

Kiffin left Tennessee behind after one season coaching the Vols, and ultimately getting Tennessee fans' hopes up, as he booked it to Southern California for his dream gig with the USC Trojans, which, of course, didn't go the way that he might have hoped. He would find a way to bounce around the nation, including stops with Florida Atlantic, Alabama (offensive coordinator), Ole Miss, and most recently LSU.

The Tigers and their very expensive roster entered the game as the favorite, but that didn't matter when they played against the best defense in the entire country, which is led by former national championship-winning defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.

Tennessee ended the game with a 14-point victory and left a statement, as they made sure to give Kiffin problems all night. From throwing golf balls to simply chanting "F*** Lane Kiffin," there was no doubt that he was going to eat the words that he put out to the public about the Neyland atmosphere compared to the Ole Miss crowd he played against earlier this season.

Landry Kiffin Calls Tennessee Fans "Unemployed"

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin, second right, stands with his family including daughter Landry, son Knox, ex-wife Layla Kiffin, second left, LSU president Wade Rousse, left, and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry, right, at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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While Kiffin was a good sport, for the most part, his daughter, Landry Kiffin, was the person with the last name "Kiffin" to make a public jab following the game. She posted a TikTok video, which has since been deleted, of her calling Tennessee fans "unemployed." She used the sound of the fans chanting "F*** Lane Kiffin" while making the statement, "In case you're wondering what the unemployed sounds like".

Seems a bit ironic, especially when you factor in everything that Lane Kiffin has done to torture Tennessee fans over the years, including his online trolling. If you ask me, I'd say that the chant was simply payback for all the times that Kiffin felt the need to kick Tennessee while they were down. It is also worth mentioning that the jab Landry made is quite ironic, especially when LSU fans have already been calling for her dad's job. The joke definitely didn't sit well with some, which is why I imagine she deleted the post, or maybe she just felt it was unclassy.

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