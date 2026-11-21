The Tennessee Volunteers and the LSU Tigers are set for kickoff, as the Tigers and the Vols play for the first time since Hendon Hooker and Jalin Hyatt led Tennessee to Louisiana and walked out with a blowout win.

Ahead of the game, Vols on SI predicted the outcome of the score.

Caleb Sisk - LSU 34, Tennessee 24

Nov 14, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Louisiana State Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on before the game against the Texas Longhorns at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"If there were a game for there to be a hiccup for this Tennessee defense, it would be the game against an offensive mastermind like Lane Kiffin. This Tennessee team has been banged up and has suffered some massive injuries recently, which leads me to believe that the offense won't be nearly as dominant as it needs to be to defeat the LSU Tigers this week. While many Tennessee fans will hate the fact that I am picking LSU, I have to be honest, and this is the gut feeling I have ahead of the game," Sisk said.

Dale Dowden - LSU 17, Tennessee 27

Nov 14, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Dejuan Lane (10), defensive back Tre Poteat III (3) and defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs (5) celebrate after the win over Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Although the Tigers are the betting odds' favorite to win the game, there are a few things that may give LSU fits. Tennessee has relied heavily on the defense and the run game all season. Although that may not be any different this Saturday, the Tigers do have a solid defensive front. The Vols should be able to do enough in the passing game to open up more of the running lanes. The Tennessee defense will get after Sam Leavitt to try to force a few mistakes throughout the game, and being inside Neyland could be an even bigger impact, especially after recent comments from Lane Kiffin, which essentially challenged Vol Nation," Dowden said.

Charles Mays - LSU 17, Tennessee 24

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) hands his hand band to a fan after a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Texas A&M at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas on Nov. 14, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"The Vols should do what they've done all season and lean on their defense and run game. Faizon Brandon could play a bigger role depending on how well George MacIntyre is. On defense, Tennessee should give Sam Leavitt trouble, and his tendency to turn the ball over will show today. Neyland brings the noise, Vols win," Mays said.

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Major Passons - LSU 17, Tennessee 27

Tennessee wide receiver Braylon Staley (14) smiles after scoring a touchdown during a football game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Nov. 7, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"This game is massive for the Vols. No other way around it. The team's season rides on this game; if the Vols win, they are more than likely in the CFP, but if they lose, they are probably out. I expect this to be a real close game, but the Vols get some breathing room late off a timely turnover when LSU gets desperate," Passons said.

Josh Greer - LSU 17, Tennessee 23

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) carries the ball during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Texas A&M at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas on Nov. 14, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Coming off an impressive 22-7 road victory over Texas A&M, Tennessee returns to Neyland Stadium with plenty on the line. I believe DeSean Bishop and Tennessee's rushing attack will once again be the difference. Defensively, Jim Knowles' unit must pressure LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt and limit explosive plays," Greer said.

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