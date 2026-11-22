The Tennessee Volunteers defeated the LSU Tigers in a game that they absolutely needed to win, and dominated on the scoreboard. The final score of the contest was 27-13.

While there were some good things to talk about, there were also some bad things and some ugly things. With that being said, here is one thing that fits each category.

The Good - Tennessee's Pass Rush

Tennessee defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam (2) with a belt after a college football game between Tennessee and LSU at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tennessee pass rush was yet again elite. The Vols were facing another solid quarterback when it comes to the dual-threat factor. Sam Leavitt was sacked eight times in this game, and out of all of the players who finished with a sack, only one player finished with more than one. That player is Amare Campbell, a linebacker for the Vols. This just goes to show that the whole pass rush was victorious, and this unit is extremely deep. The scary thought about this was the fact that these are just the plays that they finished. This doesn't include the hits on the quarterback or the QB hurries

The Bad - Tennessee's Fumbles

LSU punter Grant Chadwick (90) tries to take down Tennessee defensive back Qua Moss (6) on a punt return during a college football game between Tennessee and LSU at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One thing that caught my attention quickly was the fumbling issue that Tennessee had. They fumbled in this game three times and lost two of them. This includes the muffed punt that Moss had, which allowed LSU to score on the nine-yard line. This was the Tigers' lone touchdown of the day, which many believe they may not have gotten if Moss never fumbled in the first place. This is something that Tennessee will need to clear up ahead of the Vanderbilt game, but this isn't extremely concerning, as this can be expected from time to time.

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The Ugly - Tennessee's Lack of a Passing Game

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (12) keeps his arm warm during a game between Tennessee and LSU in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I don't want to be the guy who says that this will get them beat in the playoffs, but the truth is they have to at least find ways to improve to reach this team's full potential. Josh Heupel has made it a point to play both quarterbacks, and both of them threw the ball. MacIntyre threw the ball more and was more successful through the air than Faizon Brandon, even finishing the game 12/21 with a touchdown. However, he only had 79 yards on the night, meaning that he averaged 3.8 yards per pass. As for Brandon, he finished the night with one completion on six attempts, while throwing an interception across the middle to Davhon Keys. Tennessee's defense can do its job, and so can the rush game, especially late in the game. However, Tennessee will need a passing offense to reach a possible national championship.

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