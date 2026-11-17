Going into the Tennessee and LSU game, one player for the Tigers I will have my eyes on is Trey’Dez Green. The 6-foot-7, 242-pound tight end plays a major role as a pass-catcher. He often splits out, using his big frame and athleticism to create mismatches and make plays.

Other than his ability, one reason I am looking at the tight end is that Kentucky had several plays where its tight end, Willie Rodriguez, got open catches against the Vols. Rodriguez finished the night with six receptions for 81 yards, including a 38-yard catch. Green is more athletic and brings more to the table than Rodriguez, so he will be worth watching.

Green has hauled in 34 receptions for 406 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 11.9 yards per catch. He missed four games after injuring his right knee at Ole Miss on Sept. 19, then returned on Oct. 24 at Auburn with five catches for 50 yards and a 15-yard touchdown in a 38-17 win.

Before the season, Pro Football Focus ranked Green the top returning tight end in the country, and the Walter Camp Foundation named him a first-team preseason All-American. That came after a sophomore year in which he caught 33 passes for 433 yards and set LSU’s single-season record for touchdown catches by a tight end with seven. He now holds the program’s career record at the position with 13.

Tennessee linebacker Amare Campbell said the Vols know what LSU wants to do with him.

“He’s a freak athlete,” Campbell said. “Kid’s been looked at as a potential first-rounder at his position. He’s a great kid. [They] like to get him vertical, like to get the ball in his hands. He’s a willing blocker as well. So they’re trying to get him the ball, get the ball to their explosive players and let them make plays.”

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Anthony Poindexter, Tennessee’s co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach, said LSU’s skill players and quarterback make this a great challenge for his group.

“They got three very skillful wide receivers, really good tight ends,” Poindexter said. “Quarterback is fantastic. I think the quarterback, he can make all the throws, he can beat you with his legs and he can fit balls in there that most quarterbacks can’t.”

Nov 14, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Louisiana State Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) scrambles during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sam Leavitt is coming off a rough night in LSU’s 22-21 loss to Texas, which dropped the Tigers to 6-4. He completed 27 of 37 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns but threw three interceptions, all to Texas safety Jelani McDonald, and has 12 interceptions in 10 games.

Campbell sees some of the same traits in Leavitt that the Vols handled to perfection last week against Texas A&M’s Marcel Reed.

“I wouldn’t say he’s very different,” Campbell said. “They have different body types, but Sam, he likes to create with his feet. He likes to have off-script plays as well. So they have some similarities there.”

Tennessee and LSU are set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst), and Katie George (sideline) will be on the call. The game will be televised on ABC.