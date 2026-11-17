Lane Kiffin coached Tennessee for one season back in 2009. At the time, he was the youngest FBS head coach in the country. He led the Vols to a 7-6 record, but it was still an improvement from the year before.

This led to excitement that he was building something in Knoxville, but just as everything was going well, Kiffin made a controversial move to leave Tennessee for USC.

Kiffin has only returned to Knoxville as a head coach one time since leaving, but will be back for a second time on Saturday, now as the head coach of LSU.

Kiffin, known for his provocative personality, made a comment in his Monday press conference about returning to Knoxville, and he seemed to throw some shade at the Vols.

Kiffin Makes Interesting Comment About Tennessee Return

Nov 7, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin leaves the field after the game against Alabama Crimson Tide at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When asked about coming back to Knoxville, here's what Kiffin said:

"As we were getting ready and we started watching film and stuff, it actually didn't even cross my mind that I used to be there."

More About Kiffin and LSU's Season

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Nov 14, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Louisiana State Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) scrambles during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU has struggled in comparison to its preseason expectations. The Tigers are currently 6-4 and are basically out of the College Football Playoff race.

Like Tennessee, Kiffin also left on bad terms with another one of his former teams, Ole Miss. Kiffin returned to Oxford just months after his controversial exit earlier this season. The Rebels defeated Kiffin and LSU 32-24, spoiling his return.

The Tigers lost their second game of the season to Kentucky just a few weeks later in overtime.

LSU was still in the thick of the playoff hunt at this point, but that changed after the Tigers got beaten 31-13 in Death Valley by their rivals, Alabama. The Tigers then suffered another defeat, this time in heartbreaking fashion, as Texas scored a go-ahead touchdown in the final seconds of the game to defeat the Tigers.

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