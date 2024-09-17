Matchup Breakdown: Oklahoma's Offense vs. Tennessee's Defense
So far this season, Oklahoma's offense has left a lot to be desired.
They are averaging 33.7 points per game, which is No. 50 in all of college football. Led by freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold, the Sooners have struggled to get into a rhythm so far this year. Arnold has passed for 484 yards and seven touchdowns to go along with two interceptions. Arnold is also the Sooners' leading rusher with 159 yards and two scores. That last statistic could be concerning for Oklahoma.
The fact that their starting running back only has 126 rushing yards this season through three games is discouraging. Contrast that with Tennessee, whose leading rusher is Dylan Sampson, with 357 yards and nine touchdowns. Even Tennessee's second-string running back DeSean Bishop, has 222 yards on only 22 carries. He would be Oklahoma's leading rusher by a comfortable margin.
The Sooners will also be going against a defense that has looked very strong this season. The Vols have not given up a touchdown on defense all season. They have only played one Power 4 school this year, but that is still an impressive statistic. The Vols are also second in the country in total defense, only allowing 160.7 yards per game.
Oklahoma has struggled with their third down conversion rate, only managing to convert 13 out of 42 attempts, which is a lowly 30.95%. Tennessee's defense will need to capitalize on this weakness and prevent Oklahoma's offense from finding its rhythm. Additionally, given Arnold's difficulties with passing, Tennessee must also focus on containing his running ability to limit his impact on the game.
If Oklahoma struggles to run the ball and has to become one-dimensional, it could be a long day for the Sooners. As many questions as there are about Tennessee's ability to score on the Sooners' defense, the Vols could end up winning this game with defense themselves.
