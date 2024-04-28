McCallan Castles Inks UDFA Deal
Former Tennessee Volunteers tight end McCallan Castles has signed an undrafted free-agent deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Tennessee tight end McCallan Castles transferred to Knoxville, Tennessee, for the opportunity to play SEC football against the top competition in the sport. The UC Davis standout logged 22 catches for 283 yards and five touchdowns in his lone season on Rocky Top. Castles wasn't invited to the NFL Combine but still put up a strong outing at Tennessee's Pro Day.
Castles wasn't selected during the 2024 NFL Draft but quickly signed an undrafted free-agent deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported the agreement was worth $230,000, guaranteed with $30,000 in signing bonuses. Castles is one of a host of Tennessee prospects who signed undrafted free-agent deals after the draft.
He was a standout blocking tight end for the Vols this season, which was attractive to the Eagles throughout the process. They have a run-centric offense and need tight ends willing to put their hands into the dirt. We'll see how Castles fares throughout camps and if he can make the active roster.
