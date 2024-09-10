Miles Kitselman Is Becoming A Pass Catching Threat for Tennessee Volunteers
The Tennessee Volunteers have had some early success in the 2024 football season as they have kickstarted the season 2-0 with dominant wins over both Chattanooga at home and the North Carolina State Wolfpack.
The offense has been firing on all cylinders including star quarterback Nico Iamaleava. Iamaleava has done a lot of great things that even QBs like Hendon Hooker and Joe Milton struggled to do at times. One of the things that come to mind is correctly using the weapons he has at the tight end position.
Although the whole tight-end group has played well, the least anticipated one out of the trio has been the early success story that is Alabama transfer Miles Kitselman.
Kitselman was brought in as what looked to be a primary blocking tight end role however he has developed into much more. Having excellent blocking is a plus and yes that has shown her what has impressed many so far is his pass-catching including the touchdown he received in the North Carolina State game and the nearly second touchdown in that game that was called back due to a holding call around the line of scrimmage.
Kitselman failed to do well in pass-catching situations at Alabama because of the lack of use from that coaching staff.
Before joining Tennessee the tight end from Alabama only had two catches which were both in the 2022 season for a total of 18 yards and no touchdowns. In one game against NC State, he more than doubled his receiving yards and scored his lone college touchdown. That is a huge improvement and it will only continue to get better as Tennessee continues to roll him out as the primary tight end. They have done a great job mixing in all three tight ends as well. Sophomore Ethan Davis had a touchdown against Chattanooga and Holden Staes, the Notre Dame transfer, had a touchdown against NC State as well.
If the Cali QB (Iamaleava) and the Kansas tight end (Kitselman) can continue to connect throughout the season many defensive coordinators will have to find new schemes to stop Tennessee that they likely were not planning to have to do earlier on in the off-season.
