Nation's Top Tackle, David Sanders Takes His Official To Tennessee
The Tennessee Volunteers have a new found life in the Southeastern Conference since the hiring of head coach Josh Heupel. Entering year four under the head coach, perhaps the biggest reasoning for the turnaround in Knoxville can be attributed to Heupel's offense. The Vols have been inside the top-ten in scoring two of the last three seasons, including the nation's top offense in 2022.
However, another reasoning for the success over three seasons and the anticipation for the fourth under Heupel has been his success on the recruiting trail. In his first two full signing classes, Heupel has had the Vols inside the top 10 in the consensus rankings.
Successfully garnering the attention of five stars like David Sanders is a large part of the success as well. Sanders is the highest rated tackle on the 247sports concnesus rankings and he will be taking his official visit June 14th to the 16th. It's perhaps the Vols last big push for the nation's top tackle.
Sanders has been a frequent visitor in Knoxville over the recent months. His official visit will mark his second visit in as many months, Sanders was on campus in May for the Vols 865 LIVE event to kickoff the summer.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tony Vitello Turnaround Nothing Short of Brilliant for Tennessee Baseball
- Jaylen Williams Cuts Recruitment to Four Schools
- Tennessee Vols Football Could Make Playoff According to CFB Data Model
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.