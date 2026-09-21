National Analyst Shares His Thoughts on Tennessee's Performance vs. Kennesaw State

The Tennessee Volunteers are fresh off their third game of the season, as they closed their regular-season non-conference slate against the Kennesaw State Owls on Saturday night. They won this game 42-9, which was a convincing win.

Following the win, many shared their thoughts online, including Cole Cubelic, who shared his thoughts on the Vols' performance. Here is what he had to say.

Cole Cubelic Shares His Thoughts Following Tennessee vs. Kennesaw State

Tennessee linebacker TJ White (51) and Tennessee offensive lineman Jesse Perry (72) before the game between Tennessee and Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Handled their business. OL got after it. TEs helped. 70 was outstanding, finished. 72 had some great reps. RG still needs to get straightened out. Had a few breakdowns in pass pro. Love the pistol formation to even things out. 18 good, pressed blocks well. Need him healthy. 24 & 17 filled in well. Close on a few shot plays. Really impressed with 11. Ultimate poise, great decisions on leaning pocket, does not 2nd guess. Good on quick game which is a bigger emphasis this year. Defense settled in after 1st drive. 22 good. Love how he has taken to new role. 2 was flying around. He will only get more comfy. 2 dominant again. Been great so far. 9 & 35 good on edge. 6 covered lot of ground, played blocks well. 13 had some good reps at LB. 17 solid inside. QB scramble found some space late. Love commitment to run game but want to see it really show up in RZ, Q runs could help more there," Cole Cubelic said.

Tennessee will now turn their focus to the Texas Longhorns, which is viewed as one of the best games of the week. In fact, this is a game that has already been named as the College GameDay feature, which is a good sign that the Vols will likely have an electric crowd. It is especially the case due to the fact that the Vols will be holding their annual "Checker Neyland" game theme, which is when the stadium is checkerboarded orange and white, similar to the end zone pattern.

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