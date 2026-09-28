National Film Analyst Sets the Record Straight Following Faizon Brandon's Performance

The Tennessee Volunteers have lost their first game of the season, as they were defeated by the Texas Longhorns by a score of 20-17. While there are many to pinpoint as the issue, a lot of fans have turned their focus to blaming quarterback Faizon Brandon.

This has sparked some major reactions online, including a reaction from National Film Analyst Brooks Austin. Here is what he had to say.

Brooks Austin Sets the Record Straight

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) throws the ball during a college football game between Tennessee and Texas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Let’s not get the message twisted here. They couldn’t run the ball. They gave up 10 sacks. Don’t be talking about the young quarterback. They didn’t really give him a lot there. I don’t think they did. Yeah, some benders were open on 3rd and 7. Alright, but what the freeze frame doesn’t show you is that Rasheem Biles is standing right over the ball. And yes, as we go to pump, he might’ve flipped his hips to the bender, and the dig might have been coming open, or the shallow cross might have been coming open, but all I’m seeing is color all over the place. I’m seeing a bunch of white jerseys and a bunch of what I think to be tight windows and a bunch of, 'oh my God if I don’t get out right now I’m going to die.' I think that’s really, really tough for any young quarterback. I have tremendous faith and belief that Faizon is going to be fine. He’s going to be great. I think we saw a lot of competitive integrity from that young man, cause, I mean, that dude played his backside off in a football game where he didn’t have a lot of help. No run game, no protection, how do you expect to win?”

Seeing a lot of Faizon doubts.



No first year starter survives yesterday. pic.twitter.com/64Ip0JOWJ2 — Brooks Austin (@BrooksAustinBA) September 27, 2026

The young quarterback had some moments that he likely wants back, but to blame the game on him seems a bit ignorant. It's not every day that the Vols will allow their quarterback to be sacked 10 times. In fact, this is something that has never been done.

The talented gunslinger is only 18 at the time, and while yes, he won the job and is expected to play well, being that young will come with growing pains at times, and this game was one of those growing pains. Nothing was working for the Tennessee offense, and this is a game that they still kept close.

The Vols will look to right their wrongs, when they play against the Auburn Tigers later this week.

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