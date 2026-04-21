NFL Insider Says Jermod McCoy Could Slip to Second Round

With the NFL Draft coming up in just a few days, NFL teams are beginning to finalize their targets. Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy has been a big talking point for months regarding where he will be selected in the draft.

McCoy starred in 2024 and proved to be arguably the best cornerback in the country, but he tore an ACL before last season, which raises a lot of concerns for any NFL team thinking about drafting him.

However, many mock drafts over the past few weeks have had him going in the mid-late first round.

Tom Pelissero Believes Jermod McCoy Could Fall to Second Round

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) before a college football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 20, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

NFL insider Tom Pelissero (NFL Network) went on live on NFL Network today to discuss some NFL Draft prospects and what he is hearing about them. In one case, he specifically talked about LSU quarterback Garrett Nuissmarer and the previously mentioned Jermod McCoy’s injury concerns.

According to Pelissero, NFL scouts are concerned, not about McCoy’s ACL, but rather a knee injury. He even said that the concern could cause him to slip to the second round of the NFL Draft!

As Pelissero put it, “the concern is about a bone plug that was used to repair a cartilage defect in his knee. Some of the doctors who have seen his scans are concerned that he will need another surgery to replace that bone plug, which will be an extensive recovery.”

He still called McCoy a “top ten talent.”

Another NFL insider, Ian Rapoport, said, “teams are unanimous; he is going to be fine. It’s just about long-term, how many contracts is he going to be able to play?”

McCoy recently competed at Tennessee’s pro day, where he performed very well. Notably, his ACL injury did not seem to affect his durability too much.

Overview of McCoy

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (DB20) speaks to media members during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Here is an overview of McCoy as a prospect, according to NFL.com

McCoy is a toolsy outside corner with CB1 flashes, but an ACL tear robbed him of a much-needed third season. Hips and feet are smooth, allowing for quality lateral transitions and efficient gathers to match hard-breaking curls. He’s athletic in his recoveries but average acceleration leaves him chasing too often on go routes. More focused, physical press disruption should make the rep easier to control. He’s opportunistic with strong ball skills at the catch point. His route squeeze and zone awareness should improve with more reps. We should expect McCoy’s athletic traits and instincts to help him make up for lost time once he gets into camp.