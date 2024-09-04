Nico Iamaleava Has College Football Social Media Raving After 2024 Debut for Vols
The Tennessee Volunteers Football program was in a state of anticipation this offseason. The first-career start of five-star QB Nico Iamaleava against Iowa in the Cheez-It Bowl was enough. It was enough to have the hype build for what could be a very special season and career for the Vols signal-caller.
After a week one debut against UTC that featured 314 yards on 78.2% completion, 3 TDs and 0 INTs in one half of football, that hype surrounding Nico Iamaleava is not only warranted, but seemingling growing.
Social media was ablaze on Saturday evening following the Vols' 69-point offensive display, mostly due to the fact that Tennessee could have a potential Heisman candidate on roster.
That was the general consensus from most... "Who cares it's UTC?" Then they watch some of the throws and that quickly turned into "I don't care if it's UTC, look at that."
UTC head coach Rusty Wright hopes to see nothing like Nico moving forward...
Former ESPN analsyt David Pollack gave a glowing review of Iamaleava's debut as well, saying it's the greatest debut he's seen...
Heisman contender and potentially the best QB in the SEC by year's end. That's the way CBS's Josh Pate feels about the redshirt freshman quarterback.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel Previews Matchup vs NC State
- Tennessee Volunteers Look Like True College Football Contenders
- Josh Heupel Updates Tennessee Injury Report - Rickey Gibson Available vs NC State
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.