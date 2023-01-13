SI All-American Ranks Nico Iamaleava as Top 5 Prospect

While quarterback Nico Iamaleava is a consensus five-star recruit, no recruiting service had him as the top 2023 signal caller. While SI All-American continued that trend, they also gave him one of the highest rankings of any outlet.

They released their postseason rankings on Wednesday morning, and Iamaleava came in as the No. 4 player. He was the No. 2 quarterback, second to UCLA's Dante Moore, who finished as the No. 1 overall player.

Iamaleava has made waves everywhere he plays. The Downey, California product has one of the most live arms in recent memory, making jaw-dropping throws from various platforms.

Tennessee zeroed in on him as their top priority in the 2023 class, putting on a full-court press and conniving him to travel to the southeast from the west coast. He had an excellent official visit with the staff and became their prized recruit.

The Volunteers had six signees in the SI99, one of the highest marks in all college football. Iamaleava was accompanied by tight end Ethan Davis, wide receiver Nathan Leacock, defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs, edge rusher Caleb Herring, and edge rusher Chandavian Bradley.

SI All-American scouted Iamaleava in May, and sources told them that head coach Josh Heupel was fascinated with what he put on his high school tape.

"What Tennessee has done, in not only going all in on Iamaleava and landing his commitment, is trust its own evaluation. Head coach Josh Heupel, who finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting as a quarterback back in 2000 before leading Oklahoma to a national championship, was willing to take the Californian's verbal commitment whenever he was ready."

