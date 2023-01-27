Skip to main content

Nico Iamaleava Ranks No. 2 In 247Sports' Final Rankings

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava came in as the No. 2 player in 247Sports' final rankings.

Quarterback Nico Iamaleava has received much attention from recruiting services throughout his high school career. He was always a five-star on most sites, but few had cast him in the elite light.

That has changed in the past few days. On3 released its final rankings for the 2023 class, and Iamaleava came in as the No. 1 player. It's the only time he has been ranked as the top player on any service, and it seems that will continue.

However, he got more high praise on Thursday evening. 247Sports released their end-of-class rankings, and Iamaleava was the No. 2 player. He came in behind Texas quarterback signee Arch Manning, nephew of NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning.

Here are the top 10 players on 247Sports.

  • 1. Arch Manning, Texas
  • 2. Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee
  • 3. Keon Keeley, Alabama
  • 4. Dante Moore, UCLA
  • 5. Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
  • 6. Francis Mauigoa, Miami
  • 7. Zachariah Branch, USC
  • 8. Caleb Downs, Alabama
  • 9. Adepoju Adebawore, Oklahoma
  • 10. Jackson Arnold, Oklahoma
The Volunteers had three other signees make the top 100. Head coach Josh Heupel has done an excellent job securing top talent through the high school ranks, and recruiting services are beginning to pick up on that trend.

