No. 5 Tennessee and Vanderbilt are set to go from FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. One win for the Volunteers and they will be a sure thing for the College Football Playoff, and likely host a first round game.

Health wise for Tennessee, you can consider them relatively good, other than the season-ending injuries that were suffered throughout the year. However, senior running back De’Sean Bishop is listed as a game-time decision for Saturday’s contest.

Bishop exited the LSU win early, after he was slow to get up due to a lower extremity injury. He was seen warming up and will be someone to monitor as the game goes. If Bishop does not go, Javin Gordon will be there to take the bulk, with Justin Baker as well.

Senior linebacker Arion Carter was listed as a game-time decision on Saturday morning, but is no longer listed.

Below is the full availability report:

Tennessee Final Availability Report

Out

TE #0 Ethan Davis

WR #4 Mike Matthews

WR #9 Joakim Dodson

LB #12 Jaedon Harmon

DB #15 Edrees Farooq

RB #17 Daune Morris

DL #18 Tyree Weathersby

DB #24 Dylan Lewis

OL #58 Nic Moore

OL #75 Wendell Moe Jr.

Game time decision

RB #18 DeSean Bishop

Vanderbilt offensive lineman Clinton Azubuike is a game-time decision, and eight Commodores are listed out. Most have been out for a good part of the season.

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Vanderbilt Final Availability Report

Out

CB #0 Cobey Sellers

QB #1 Blaze Berlowitz

EDG #17 Edwin Kolenge

LB #18 Josiah Broxton

RB #23 Evan Hampton

LB #34 Daniel Vollmer Jr.

OL #50 Gunner Givens

DL #55 Aaron Bryant

Game time decision

OL #51 Clinton Azubuike

No. 5 Tennessee and Vanderbilt are set to kick off Saturday at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT from FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. The game will be televised on ESPN with Matt Schumacker (play-by-play), Aaron Murray (analyst), and Taylor Davis (sideline reporter) on the call.

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