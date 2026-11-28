No. 5 Tennessee at Vanderbilt: Final availability report
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No. 5 Tennessee and Vanderbilt are set to go from FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. One win for the Volunteers and they will be a sure thing for the College Football Playoff, and likely host a first round game.
Health wise for Tennessee, you can consider them relatively good, other than the season-ending injuries that were suffered throughout the year. However, senior running back De’Sean Bishop is listed as a game-time decision for Saturday’s contest.
Bishop exited the LSU win early, after he was slow to get up due to a lower extremity injury. He was seen warming up and will be someone to monitor as the game goes. If Bishop does not go, Javin Gordon will be there to take the bulk, with Justin Baker as well.
Senior linebacker Arion Carter was listed as a game-time decision on Saturday morning, but is no longer listed.
Below is the full availability report:
Tennessee Final Availability Report
Out
- TE #0 Ethan Davis
- WR #4 Mike Matthews
- WR #9 Joakim Dodson
- LB #12 Jaedon Harmon
- DB #15 Edrees Farooq
- RB #17 Daune Morris
- DL #18 Tyree Weathersby
- DB #24 Dylan Lewis
- OL #58 Nic Moore
- OL #75 Wendell Moe Jr.
Game time decision
- RB #18 DeSean Bishop
Vanderbilt offensive lineman Clinton Azubuike is a game-time decision, and eight Commodores are listed out. Most have been out for a good part of the season.
Vanderbilt Final Availability Report
Out
- CB #0 Cobey Sellers
- QB #1 Blaze Berlowitz
- EDG #17 Edwin Kolenge
- LB #18 Josiah Broxton
- RB #23 Evan Hampton
- LB #34 Daniel Vollmer Jr.
- OL #50 Gunner Givens
- DL #55 Aaron Bryant
Game time decision
- OL #51 Clinton Azubuike
No. 5 Tennessee and Vanderbilt are set to kick off Saturday at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT from FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. The game will be televised on ESPN with Matt Schumacker (play-by-play), Aaron Murray (analyst), and Taylor Davis (sideline reporter) on the call.
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Charles Mays is a lifelong Tennessean from Ridgely who has called Knoxville home since 2014. A writer with a background in sports photography, he has covered collegiate athletics since 2022, contributing to SB Nation and 247Sports and creating the independent sites Southeastern Softball Wire and The Rotation Knox.Follow MaysSports