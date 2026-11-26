With the 2026 regular season ending this weekend, the transfer portal is just around the corner.

Last offseason, Tennessee lost 23 players to the transfer portal, including important players like Boo Carter, Lane Heard, Rickey Gibson III, and more.

This offseason, it will be crucial that Tennessee brings back as many key players as possible. Here are five players the Vols cannot lose this offseason, at any cost.

Note: This article isn't about players who are considering leaving, nor should this leave any expectation for fans that these players may not be with the team next season. This is just discussing the players that Tennessee should try to bring back next season, although they are already likely to bring back the majority of these players.

Ty Redmond

Tennessee defensive back Ty Redmond (4) runs at a Tennessee football preseason practice in Knoxville, Tenn., on Aug. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As previously mentioned, Tennessee lost two starting corners (Rickey Gibson III and Boo Carter) to the transfer portal last offseason. They also lost Jermod McCoy to the NFL, as he was expected to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, but he eventually fell to the Las Vegas Raiders as a day-three draft selection.

This meant that Redmond would be in a similar situation to what he was in last season: the corner No. 1 role. It is safe to say that this is a role he has mastered.

Redmond has been a leader for the Vols and has been a key contributor since last season. He has to come back to college for at least one more year, so the only other option would be for him to leave and go somewhere else in college through the transfer portal.

Mike Matthews

Oct 24, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) makes a catch guarded by South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Judge Collier (8) during the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was recently announced that Mike Matthews will miss the remainder of the 2026 season after suffering a knee injury. This is unfortunate for Tennessee, as he leads the Vols in both receiving yards and receiving touchdowns this season.

He also recorded 814 receiving yards last season as a sophomore.

Matthews will be a senior next season and is an experienced player in Knoxville. With talented young receivers coming in like Kesean Bowman, Tennessee will need Matthews for his talent on the field, but also for his leadership off the field.

David Sanders Jr.

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) gets the snap as Tennessee offensive lineman David Sanders Jr. (70) protects during a college football game against LSU on Nov. 21, 2026, Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Since arriving in Knoxville, David Sanders Jr. has become arguably the biggest (literally and figuratively) piece of Tennessee’s offensive line. Earlier this season, Sanders had arguably the best performance of his career in a crucial contest against Alabama, not allowing a single pressure on 25 pass-blocking attempts. Plus, Sanders has been a big reason why Tennessee’s run game has thrived this season.

Simply put, the Vols cannot lose Sanders, no matter the cost.

Braylon Staley

Tennessee wide receiver Braylon Staley (14) smiles after scoring a touchdown during a football game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Nov. 7, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Staley was the SEC’s Freshman of the Year last season, putting up 837 yards and six touchdowns.

This season, Staley’s numbers have dropped off a little, but he is still just as much of a threat to defenses. Plus, with Matthews out for the rest of the season, do not be surprised if Tennessee looks more to Staley in the last game of the regular season and in the postseason.

Even though he is having a down year, the Vols cannot afford to lose Staley, as he is a crucial part of the offense.

De’Sean Bishop

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) slides before a tackle during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Texas A&M at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas on Nov. 14, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Even though Bishop is in his fourth season of college football, the NCAA’s new eligibility rules allow Bishop to have one more season of college football if he chooses to come back.

Bishop has rushed for over 1,000 yards each of the last two seasons, and he has totaled 32 rushing touchdowns over his career. This season in particular, his ability to open up the game has helped both George MacIntyre and Faizon Brandon as they started their first few collegiate games.

Bishop is also a great leader, and with five-star running back David Gabriel-Georges coming in, there is no one better than Bishop to help the youngster as he adjusts to Tennessee.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.