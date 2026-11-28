No. 5 Tennessee football needs just one win to lock its College Football Playoff spot. Saturday night, the Volunteers take on in-state rival Vanderbilt at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville. According to ESPN Analytics' Matchup Predictor, Tennessee has an 87.2% chance to win this game. However, games aren't won on computers or paper.

Even though the Volunteers have the clear-cut better team, they have to execute. Yeah, that may be a little coach-speak, I know.

My keys for a Tennessee win start with the simplest of things. The Volunteers just need to stick to what they do well.

Dictate what Jared Curtis does

It always starts up front, and the identity of this team is shaped around that. Defensively, the Vols lead the nation with 47 sacks. Just last week, they got to LSU eight times. Now they face a Vanderbilt offensive line that has allowed 26 sacks this season, or 2.36 per game.

Vandy quarterback Jared Curtis isn't afraid to get out of the pocket and run, but Tennessee has seen that all year. It feels like everybody's a mobile quarterback these days.

Over the last few weeks, this defense has done a tremendous job of shutting down mobile quarterbacks. Kentucky's Kenny Minchey finished with 10 carries for minus-1 yards after sacks. Texas A&M's Marcel Reed didn't record a single carry against Tennessee. He was put in a box and wasn't allowed to get out. LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt was sacked seven times and finished with minus-9 yards rushing. Tennessee got to Dilin Jones, who took a direct snap, which was credited as a sack, as well.

Nov 14, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Dejuan Lane (10) reacts after the win over Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Curtis won't find it much easier through the air. Tennessee's defense has given up only five passing touchdowns this season and has grabbed 11 interceptions. Defensive back Dejuan Lane has five picks, the second-most in the nation.

Run the ball and control the clock

Senior running back De'Sean Bishop is a game-time decision. Even if he's limited, the Vols have Javin Gordon, and it's also a good time to get Justin Baker or Hunter Barnes some carries. Baker hasn't recorded a carry since the Auburn game.

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His three carries for 89 yards and a touchdown against Furman in Week 1 are the most he's done all year. Barnes hasn't carried the ball since the Kennesaw State game, when he ran for 63 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.

Gordon has been an effective back since he returned from his early-season injury. His ability to hit a slim gap with downhill force is key. Gordon has 21 carries for 132 yards over the last couple of games. I like the Vols' run game against a Commodores defense that allows 136.6 rushing yards a game.

Let the two-quarterback system work

George MacIntyre is the reported starter, but Faizon Brandon will see time, as he has over the last few weeks. Brandon was a key difference in those wins over Texas A&M and LSU. He earned back-to-back SEC Freshman of the Week honors. His 112 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries last week put the game away for Tennessee.

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) runs with the ball during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Texas A&M at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas on Nov. 14, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

MacIntyre's quick passing game won't rack up mega yardage, but it's effective. I like how he executes those throws, and that also helps the offensive line. A two-quarterback system isn't ideal, but it's working for head coach Josh Heupel and this offense. Do what works and what helps the team win.

No. 5 Tennessee and Vanderbilt are set to kick off Saturday at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT from FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. The game will be televised on ESPN with Matt Schumacker (play-by-play), Aaron Murray (analyst), and Taylor Davis (sideline reporter) on the call.

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