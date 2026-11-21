No. 9 Tennessee and LSU will meet at 3:30 p.m. ET at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. The Volunteers lead the all-time series with 21 wins, 10 losses and three ties. The two programs last met in Baton Rouge, La., on Oct. 8, 2022. That was a 40-13 Tennessee win.

A win Saturday for the Vols would keep them in the thick of the playoff conversation, with one more regular-season game left.

Tennessee will be without the 10 players who are listed on the availability report. Those injuries were accumulated throughout the totality of the season. The depth chart is set for the LSU game, and you can view that here.

OFFENSE

TE: 7 DaSaahn Brame OR 82 Trent Thomas; 87 Luca Wolf OR 80 Cole Harrison

LT: 70 David Sanders Jr.; 51 Jeremias Heard

LG: 74 Shamurad Umarov OR 69 Donovan Haslam

C: 56 Sam Pendleton

RG: 74 Shamurad Umarov OR 69 Donovan Haslam

RT: 72 Jesse Perry; 77 Ory Williams

WR: 3 Radarious Jackson OR 5 TK Keys; 1 Travis Smith Jr. OR 81 Ian Duarte

WR: 14 Braylon Staley; 19 Tyreek King

WR: 3 Radarious Jackson OR 5 TK Keys; 1 Travis Smith Jr. OR 81 Ian Duarte

QB: 12 George MacIntyre OR 11 Faizon Brandon; 8 Ryan Staub

RB: 18 DeSean Bishop; 6 Javin Gordon; 2 Justin Baker

DEFENSE

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

DE: 33 Jordan Norman OR 9 Mariyon Dye; 35 Carson Gentle; 97 Hezekiah Harris

DT: 2 Xavier Gilliam; 17 Ethan Utley OR 26 JJ Finch

DT: 5 Daevin Hobbs OR 19 Nathan Robinson; 47 Isaiah Campbell

DE: 33 Jordan Norman OR 9 Mariyon Dye; 37 Kedric Golston II OR 44 Christian Gass

WLB: 7 Arion Carter; 13 Edwin Spillman; 27 Jadon Perlotte OR 28 Brayden Rouse

MLB: 22 Jeremiah Telander OR 0 Amare Campbell; 51 TJ White

CB: 14 Kayin Lee; 3 Tre Poteat III

CB: 4 Ty Redmond; 25 Tim Merritt OR 21 Jamyan Theodore

NICKEL: 6 Qua Moss; 20 Tevis Metcalf OR 29 Isaiah Hardge

FS: 10 Dejuan Lane; 23 Sidney Walton

SS: 1 TJ Metcalf; 42 DJ Burks

SPECIALISTS

PK: 28 Cooper Ranvier; 94 Josh Turbyville

P: 98 Jackson Ross; 99 Logan Foley

KO: 94 Josh Turbyville

LS: 48 Bennett Brady

H: 98 Jackson Ross

KR: 81 Ian Duarte OR 6 Qua Moss

PR: 6 Qua Moss OR 81 Ian Duarte

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