Tennessee football's depth chart for LSU game
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No. 9 Tennessee and LSU will meet at 3:30 p.m. ET at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. The Volunteers lead the all-time series with 21 wins, 10 losses and three ties. The two programs last met in Baton Rouge, La., on Oct. 8, 2022. That was a 40-13 Tennessee win.
A win Saturday for the Vols would keep them in the thick of the playoff conversation, with one more regular-season game left.
Tennessee will be without the 10 players who are listed on the availability report. Those injuries were accumulated throughout the totality of the season. The depth chart is set for the LSU game, and you can view that here.
OFFENSE
TE: 7 DaSaahn Brame OR 82 Trent Thomas; 87 Luca Wolf OR 80 Cole Harrison
LT: 70 David Sanders Jr.; 51 Jeremias Heard
LG: 74 Shamurad Umarov OR 69 Donovan Haslam
C: 56 Sam Pendleton
RG: 74 Shamurad Umarov OR 69 Donovan Haslam
RT: 72 Jesse Perry; 77 Ory Williams
WR: 3 Radarious Jackson OR 5 TK Keys; 1 Travis Smith Jr. OR 81 Ian Duarte
WR: 14 Braylon Staley; 19 Tyreek King
WR: 3 Radarious Jackson OR 5 TK Keys; 1 Travis Smith Jr. OR 81 Ian Duarte
QB: 12 George MacIntyre OR 11 Faizon Brandon; 8 Ryan Staub
RB: 18 DeSean Bishop; 6 Javin Gordon; 2 Justin Baker
DEFENSE
DE: 33 Jordan Norman OR 9 Mariyon Dye; 35 Carson Gentle; 97 Hezekiah Harris
DT: 2 Xavier Gilliam; 17 Ethan Utley OR 26 JJ Finch
DT: 5 Daevin Hobbs OR 19 Nathan Robinson; 47 Isaiah Campbell
DE: 33 Jordan Norman OR 9 Mariyon Dye; 37 Kedric Golston II OR 44 Christian Gass
WLB: 7 Arion Carter; 13 Edwin Spillman; 27 Jadon Perlotte OR 28 Brayden Rouse
MLB: 22 Jeremiah Telander OR 0 Amare Campbell; 51 TJ White
CB: 14 Kayin Lee; 3 Tre Poteat III
CB: 4 Ty Redmond; 25 Tim Merritt OR 21 Jamyan Theodore
NICKEL: 6 Qua Moss; 20 Tevis Metcalf OR 29 Isaiah Hardge
FS: 10 Dejuan Lane; 23 Sidney Walton
SS: 1 TJ Metcalf; 42 DJ Burks
SPECIALISTS
PK: 28 Cooper Ranvier; 94 Josh Turbyville
P: 98 Jackson Ross; 99 Logan Foley
KO: 94 Josh Turbyville
LS: 48 Bennett Brady
H: 98 Jackson Ross
KR: 81 Ian Duarte OR 6 Qua Moss
PR: 6 Qua Moss OR 81 Ian Duarte
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Charles Mays is a lifelong Tennessean from Ridgely who has called Knoxville home since 2014. A writer with a background in sports photography, he has covered collegiate athletics since 2022, contributing to SB Nation and 247Sports and creating the independent sites Southeastern Softball Wire and The Rotation Knox.Follow MaysSports