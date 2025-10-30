Oklahoma Football vs Tennessee Football Injury Report
The Oklahoma Sooners (6-2, 2-2) are set to travel to Knoxville to take on the Tennessee Volunteers (6-2, 3-2) in a pivotal game that holds major post-season implications.
Hangovers, injuries and more will play a crucial part.
With each team trending in opposite directions, this game will impact both teams. One will continue to have everything in front of them, while the other will have to win out and more than likely need a lot of help to get back into the conversations of the playoffs.
Will the results of last weekend's contests factor this week as the trajectory has been altered for each team?
Last Week's Results
Tennessee- the Vols were able to handle the Wildcats in Kentucky with 56-34 win to keep all hopes in front of them.
Oklahoma- fell at home as Ole Miss left with a 34-26 victory over the Sooners.
This week, the Vols will be at home for their third consecutive night game (Alabama, Kentucky) and it will be 'Dark Mode' for Tennessee.
Not that Neyland Stadium needed an extra reason to be impactful.
Now, each team has to address their injury situation and at this point in the season, it is a bit more difficult to keep everyone healthy.
Last week the Sooners had nine players ruled out for the game, while the Vols had three players ruled out. Injuries will be a focal point this week as well.
It will be interesting to see who all is healthy and if anyone new is added to each team's list. There have been rumblings today that the Vols could be getting a key defender back.
Pete Nakos of On3 reported today that Jermod McCoy is back in pads at practice but is still limited. There is no return timetable at the moment, but it is beginning to look more promising that the All-American defensive back returns.
Here is the midweek injury report for Oklahoma vs. Tennessee.
Tennessee Volunteers Injury Report
• Jermod McCoy (OUT
• Rickey Gibson (OUT)
• Travis Smith (OUT)
• Arion Carter (Questionable)
Oklahoma Sooners Injury Report
• Troy Everett (OUT)
• Jacob Sexton (OUT)
• Jake Taylor OUT)
• Javontae Barnes (Questionable)
• Taylor Tatum (Questionable)
• Gentry Williams (Questionable)
• Kobie McKenzie (Questionable)
• Logan Howland (Questionable)
• Keontez Lewis (Doubtful)
• Derek Simmons (Doubtful)
