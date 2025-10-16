Radarious Jackson's Injury Status for Tennessee Volunteers vs Alabama Crimson Tide
The Tennessee Volunteers have been one of the most unhealthy teams in the nation. The Vols have needed as much help as they can get when it comes to returning the players that are injured however, they weren't as lucky as they had hoped when it comes to the initial injury report that kick-started on Wednesday ahead of the Tennessee versus Alabama football game, which will be held in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
In fact, the Vols will be without many of their top players on both the offensive and defensive side of the football. The Vols will be without multiple different wide receivers in this one, including one of the fan favorites, and one of their star freshmen on this team.
The Tennessee Vols will be without one of their many different Young wide receivers, as this wide receiver that they will be without is one of the promising players of the future. That player is Radarious Jackson. Jackson is once again out with an upper-body injury, which has kept him sidelines for multiple games this season as he also didn't play in last week's game against the Arkansas Razorbacks, and very well might not play for a lengthy period when it comes to this season.
While Jackson hasn't been discussed much by the coaches in the presser, it is safe to say he is one of the more intriguing players on the roster. Here is an evaluation by Cooper Petagna.
Radarious Jackson's Evaluation by 247Sports
"Estimated at 6-foot-2 and 185-pounds plus, appears to possess growth potential to add additional weight to his frame. Two-way prospect that flashes excellent athleticism in all three phases of the game. Long strider that exhibits good initial quickness and short area change of direction ability off the line of scrimmage and in and out of breaks at the top of the route. Basketball background that’s evident in his ability to win at the catch point and outside the numbers. Flashes outstanding leaping ability and strong hands that lend to his vertical playmaking ability. Appears to have good play speed to outrun defenders in the open field in addition to above average run after catch and make you miss ability. Natural athlete that displays the versatility to be utilized in a variety of ways offensively and should develop seamlessly into the receiver position once he has the opportunity to embrace the position full-time. Projects as a high level multi-year starter at a Power Four program with the ability to blossom into a dynamic playmaking weapon at the next level."