The Tennessee Volunteers have surpassed almost everyone’s expectations this season and just have one last game in their way before they officially lock up their College Football Playoff spot. Though that is not all they have to play for.

The Vols Still Have a Path to the SEC Championship

Nov 21, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) enters the field before a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If, before the season, someone came up to you to say that the Vols would enter the last week of the season with a legitimate chance to play in the SEC Championship game, many would say they are crazy. Well, that is the exact scenario we are in. The Vols have defied all the odds to be right in the mix to win the hardest conference in football.

The path to the Championship game is simple, but that does not mean it is easy. First and foremost, the Vols have to take care of business next Saturday when they play the Vanderbilt Commodores. This is a game the Vols should easily win, but no game is official until the game clock hits zero. The Vols need to be focused and take care of business on the field.

If that first step is completed, then they just need one other thing to happen, and that is the Texas Longhorns losing to their rivals, Texas A&M. Texas will be a big favorite in this game and picked by most to win easily. This is similar to the Vanderbilt game for Tennessee. Texas has not won till the clock hits zero.

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Texas A&M was highly viewed in the preseason because of how much talent is on the roster. They have the talent capable of pulling off an upset. They just have not been able to put it together this season. All it takes is one game to play great. If they beat Texas, then the Vols are in the title game with a chance to say they are the best team in the SEC.

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