The Tennessee Vols are well positioned to make the College Football Playoff. If the Vols are able to win their last two games, they will be in the field. The question would be what their seed would be. If the Vols lost another game, then doubt about their spot would creep in.

As with any other team, the Vols are impacted by what other teams do in their games. With it being so close to the end of the regular season, the games that matter are numerous. These are the things to look for this week if you are a Tennessee fan.

The Two-Loss SEC Teams

Longhorns Quarterback Arch Manning, The LSU Tigers take on the Texas Longhorns. November 14 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There has been much debate about how many teams the SEC will get in the field. Many expect there to be four teams in. The Vols are picked by most to be one of those teams, but people differ greatly on their seeding. The two other teams to really watch are Alabama and Texas.

These will be the teams that continuously come up when thinking about the Vols' seeding. If either of these teams loses and Tennessee wins, then the Vols would surely jump them in the rankings. An added bonus would be if Texas loses; then the Vols have the inside track to the SEC Championship.

Former Tennessee Opponents

Nov 14, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers wide receiver Bryce Cain (6) reacts with fans after the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Whether you like it or not, it does benefit the Vols if their former opponents win. The Committee looks at many metrics. Several of the metrics they use take into account who your opponents are and how well they play. This means that Tennessee could get a boost in seeding and resume if their former opponents win their games.

The College Football Playoff Bubble

Nov 14, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Gio Lopez (3) celebrates with his teammates after he runs for touchdown against the SMU Mustangs during the first half at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Vols will be in if they win all of their games, but as I mentioned, doubt creeps in if they suffer a loss. If Tennessee were to lose another game, then they would need help with others on the bubble to lose as well. Tennessee fans should be rooting against teams ranked 11-15 specifically. Any team that loses in this range gives Tennessee more wiggle room for error.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.