Rickey Gibson III's Injury Status Ahead of Tennessee vs Alabama
The Tennessee Volunteers are one of the many teams that remain solid at what they do. The Vols have been banged up this season, which has been the story of where they are. The Vols will need to get healthy down the stretch, but some of these injuries are major losses for the Vols.
Especially considering the Vols will be without one of their top DBs yet again. The Vols will be without Rickey Gibson III, as the Vols' injury report has him listed as out, which has been the case since the second game. This is a major loss for the Vols, as they play their toughest game of the season.
DB coach Willie Martinez was quick to point out that it is unfair for guys like Colton Hood and Ty Redmond to be compared to someone like Rickey Gibson.
Martinez on How It's Unfair to Compare The Starters to the Injured
“They’re doing a really good job on the edges, really are. They’ve been very consistent. They’ve made a bunch of plays. And you can’t play defense if you don’t have those guys on the outside that can force the offense to go a different direction. And I think they’re doing a good job. To compare them to Mod (Jermod McCoy) and to Rickey (Gibson), I think it’s unfair a little bit because they’ve had their success at times this year. And obviously Ty being young, this is his first year, we’re really excited how he’s really continuing to grow each and every week.”
As you can see, Jermod McCoy is also injured for this contest. This is something that the DB coach would speak on during his Tuesday presser.
Martinez on Jermod McCoy
“Yeah, I mean, again, that’s not a hard question to ask. Mod is the same dude that he is when he walked in this, when he came in on campus, he works every day. He’s preparing every day to play. And he’s on course to whatever that is. He’s engaged every single day in our meetings. There’s nothing really different other than him not playing on game day. He’s doing a great job. He’s obviously grown a lot from a standpoint in our package, knowing our defense. He’s involved each and every day, whether it’s Ty Redmond, whether it’s any one of those young guys or even Colton, who’s in his first year. So he’s doing well.”