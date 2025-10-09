Rickey Gibson's Injury Status for Tennessee vs Arkansas
The Wednesday injury report for the Tennessee Volunteers and the Arkansas Razorbacks has officially released. This is one of the most important parts of the week during an SEC football conference game.
The Vols were hopeful to see some changes from two weeks ago, and they did for some players but not all of the players. One of the players who has yet to change since the injury is Rickey Gibson. Gibson is one of the better players at the cornerback position, but unfortunately for the Tennessee Volunteers he will be inactive again, as his status for the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks is set as "OUT".
The Tennessee Vols have a lot of bad blood entering the game, and they are healthier than before but they still are one of the more banged up teams in the SEC. The Tennessee Vols will hope to see some of these guys back for their contest against the Alabama Crimson Tide come next week.
