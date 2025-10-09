Volunteer Country

Rickey Gibson's Injury Status for Tennessee vs Arkansas

Rickey Gibson's injury status for the Tennessee vs Arkansas game has been released

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee’s Rickey Gibson (1) at the first University of Tennessee spring football practice, Friday, March 7, 2025.
Tennessee’s Rickey Gibson (1) at the first University of Tennessee spring football practice, Friday, March 7, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Wednesday injury report for the Tennessee Volunteers and the Arkansas Razorbacks has officially released. This is one of the most important parts of the week during an SEC football conference game.

The Vols were hopeful to see some changes from two weeks ago, and they did for some players but not all of the players. One of the players who has yet to change since the injury is Rickey Gibson. Gibson is one of the better players at the cornerback position, but unfortunately for the Tennessee Volunteers he will be inactive again, as his status for the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks is set as "OUT".

The Tennessee Vols have a lot of bad blood entering the game, and they are healthier than before but they still are one of the more banged up teams in the SEC. The Tennessee Vols will hope to see some of these guys back for their contest against the Alabama Crimson Tide come next week.

Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube

• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.

Home/Football