Tennessee defensive line coach Rodney Garner met with the media Tuesday as the Vols prepare for their regular-season finale against in-state rival Vanderbilt. It was his first time speaking to the media since defensive tackle Tyree Weathersby suffered a season-ending injury, and he opened by talking about Weathersby's recovery and how the room has rallied around him.

Garner also talked about Xavier Gilliam's impact beyond the stat sheet and why freshman JJ Finch still is coming along. He discussed Nathan Robinson staying healthy, what defensive coordinator Jim Knowles' aggressive approach has meant for the front and the challenge of slowing down Vanderbilt's young quarterback. Here is everything Garner said.

What has losing Tyree Weathersby meant, and how has the group responded since his injury?

"Obviously it was very unfortunate for Tyree. He's a young man that really tries to exemplify everything that we try to stand for in that room and has worked his butt off and was having a very, I thought, productive season. Had really worked on his game. We saw his game getting better and better every week.

"So it was just tough to see one of your brothers go down. But the guys have rallied trying to be there for him and just trying to encourage him. And like I told him, sometimes we don't understand why things happen. But I know God's got a plan for him.

And the technology they got today, he'll come back even better than he was before. So we're excited about his recovery. He's got the right attitude, the right mindset. And I know that he will invest and get back to be a better version of what he was."

Beyond the numbers, what impact has Xavier Gilliam had on the defense as a tackle?

"Well, I think when you sit there and you watch our defense play, I think overall, collectively, everybody's playing with a lot of energy, a lot of passion. X is a very passionate player. He's very impactful. Whether he is making a play, he usually impacts most plays. And I just think guys are feeding off of that. I know my room feeds off of that. I think the overall defense feeds off of that.

"They see a kid, a young man that comes to work every day. He takes coaching. He doesn't get in his feelings. He goes out there, he takes the critique and he tries to work on the things that you pointed out on film, areas that he can improve his game, and you see him take and do that. And then the production goes up and shows. So it's been good for the other guys seeing him be a pro, being able to take it and apply it and then have the success from it."

What is allowing freshman JJ Finch to make plays on Saturdays?

"Well, obviously JJ is a very talented young man. But at the same time, there are a lot of things that he has to work on and improve fundamentally. And like a lot of young men, they're so highly recruited now, they feel like they're just going to come in and be the savior and don't have to do the work and put the time in and all that. But to play in this league at the line of scrimmage, it's not easy. I mean, it's a very difficult job.

"And so just getting JJ to understand that he has to invest in his fundamentals and do the little things right. This is not recruiting. All right? Well, everybody can talk about starting on the telephone. It's another thing to do it out there on the field. And it's very hard to do it at the line of scrimmage in this league.

"So he's just got to continue to buy in and doing things the right way so that we don't create a monster in the future. So we're just going to do it the right way. And we ain't giving in because of how many stars you got and all that. I really don't care about all that. I care about what the product is out there on the field, how you're working day in and day out, that you show in practice that you can play at a championship level. Then you're going to have an opportunity to play. If you don't practice, you're not going to play. Period. Point blank, end of discussion."

What have you seen from veteran Nathan Robinson this season?

"Well, Nate, he's one of the pillars of the room. He's been here a long time. He's a tough young man. He works very hard. He's made himself into the player that he has become. It's good to see him, I guess, have a relatively healthy season. He's dealt with a lot of different injuries too throughout his career here.

"For him to be able to get through this season, it's been very encouraging. I think it's been good for him mentally too, to be able to stay out there on the field because it seems like every time he got going, it was always something that popped up that reared its ugly head, that sort of stunted his progress.

"But he's a tremendous leader, high-character young man that's going to do his job. It may not be flashy, it may not be pretty, but generally he's going to be in the right place and he's going to do his job at a championship level. And he loves this program. He loves the T. And he's going to give everything he has for it."

How has the unit embraced your fall challenge to go from being "a guy" to "the guy"?

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"Well, I think we're still a work in progress. Coming out of the bye week, challenged the guys to, hey, it's a four game regular season left that we've got to take it. Practice by practice, game by game. And try to be a better version of us every time we go on that field and every time we leave. So that's got to be the question that we ask every day.

"And I truly felt like, hey, if we will do that, then at the end of it, that we will still have an opportunity to do some really great things. And thus far the guys have bought into that, and they're leaning into that. Now we have another game this week, which is the most important game of the season. And it's the most important game of the season because it's the next game. And then you couple it with that it's an in-state rivalry and all the other things that come with it.

"So this game is going to require us being the best version of us for us to be successful. And those guys need to understand they need to play at a high level. They need to do their jobs. They need to be in their gaps. They need to take care of their responsibilities. Vanderbilt is a good football team, young quarterback. He's young, but he's really good. He's very talented. He can run. He can do a lot of different things.

"And those kids are going to come out and they're going to be very passionate about the game. And we have to make sure that we are matching that or forcing them to match ours. So that's got to be the message going into this ballgame."

What impact has defensive coordinator Jim Knowles had on the defense from your vantage point?

"Well, I think you guys, I think you're labeling him what, the mad scientist or something like that. I mean, obviously he's highly intelligent. He really knows what he wants out of the defense and the calls. I think he does a really good job of putting guys in position to make plays. I think it's a player-friendly defense.

"And obviously I'm speaking more from my unit up front. I definitely think it's D-line friendly. He wants those guys to be freed up. He wants those guys to make plays. He wants us to play on the other side of the line of scrimmage. TFL, sacks, all those things talk about chaos. One of his sayings is, if there's a problem, let's just make sure that we solve it with aggression.

"And that's one of the things I think everybody's sort of starting to buy into, because we're not perfect by any stretch of the imagination. But a lot of times the problems don't show up as bad as they actually could be, because guys are out there playing very aggressive, and they're trying to solve it with aggression and playing hard and physical and trying to finish."

How the defense buys into doing their job instead of chasing individual stats?

"I think a lot of that is attributed to, I'm blessed. I mean, I really am. I mean, I have some really good young men in my room. And the guys have really tried to buy into that there's something greater than them as individuals. This is truly a team sport. I preach this all the time. It's so much bigger than the one individual. It's about the T on the side of your helmet. It's about the name on the back of that jersey. You represent so much more than you.

"And just trying to get this generation to be more selfless can be challenging. But this year has been very rewarding because I think the guys have really bought into that and they really rally around each other. They pull for one another. They're happy for one another, I think genuinely. And they've seen that everybody's had an opportunity to be successful because the team is successful versus an individual being successful.

"Yes, X has gotten a lot of recognition. But X has gotten the recognition because the defense is good. Had the defense not been very good, I don't know that he would get some of the recognition that he's gotten. Yes, he has impacted it and done that. But it just goes to show you that if the team does well, we will not have enough individuals to get all the accolades that are out there. So just trying to impart that in these guys, I think that's something that they can carry with them throughout life, and that's what we are also trying to do.

"We're trying to be life coaches too. We're trying to put things in these guys that they can carry with them throughout the rest of their life. And it's just been a blessing. That's why, it's the Thanksgiving season. So I'm very thankful to have an opportunity to work with these young men.

"I'm thankful for the opportunity to be at the University of Tennessee, thankful for this staff. I mean, it's a great staff, great chemistry. I think everybody feeds off of each other. There's no hidden agendas. I think everybody's pulling the rope in the same direction. And when you can do that, then you have a chance, opportunity to be successful. And I think that's the reason why we've had some of the success that we've had."

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