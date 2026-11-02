SEC Announces Kickoff Time Update for Tennessee Matchup Vs Texas A&M

Tennessee is set to travel to Texas A&M in just under two weeks. The SEC announced that the game will start sometime between 3:00 P.M. EST and 4:15 P.M. EST and will be on ESPN or the SEC Network.

This will be the sixth matchup between the two historic programs, with Tennessee leading the all-time series 3-2. The last time the two played was in 2023, and the Vols took down the Aggies 20-13, with Jaylen Wright leading the way with 139 rushing yards.

The only time the two played in College Station was in 2016, when the Vols lost in a double-overtime thriller.

More About Texas A&M Ahead of Matchup

Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed (10) throws against Alabama at Saban Field at Bryant Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated Texas A&M 31-20. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Texas A&M has struggled this season after coming into the year with playoff expectations. Starting quarterback Marcel Reed, a Tennessee native, in particular, has been under fire from Aggies’ fans. Reed has thrown eight touchdowns to eight interceptions this season, including a disastrous performance against Missouri, when he threw two interceptions, zero touchdowns, and completed under 50% of his passes as the Aggies got blown out 27-6.

Texas A&M has had some bright spots on offense. True freshman running back KJ Edwards has rushed for 360 yards and two scores, leading the team in rushing yards despite being so young. Alabama transfer Isaiah Horton has led the team in receiving yards with 314 yards.

Tennessee must also make sure not to overlook Mario Craver. The receiver starred last season as a sophomore, almost having a 1,000-yard season, but this season he hasn’t looked as good because he has been battling an injury.

A big storyline in this game will be the return of Ricky Gibson. Gibson transferred to Texas A&M this offseason after spending the last three seasons with Tennessee.

Like the offense, the Aggies haven’t looked as strong on defense as they did last season, but they still have a few notable players like Ray Coney, Marco Jones, Noah Mikhail, and others.

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